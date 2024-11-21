Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups fear overreach with bill to revoke nonprofit status for terror support

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how a bill that would make it easier for the federal government to revoke tax-exempt status from nonprofits suspected of supporting terrorism is dividing Jewish groups and on the Jewish Food Society’s scrumptious inaugural auction. We feature an opinion piece by Zev Eleffon the need for Jewish educators and Jewish studies academics to better cooperate. Also in this newsletter: Jessica Tisch, Bill Clinton andSteven Lowy. We’ll start with the Israel Tennis and Education Centers Foundation’s New York gala.

Some 300 people gathered in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Tuesday night for a candlelit gala fundraiser for the Israel Tennis and Education Centers Foundation, hearing how the organization has shifted focus in the past year to support its participants who have been affected by Israel’s wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the event.

The event featured a performance by Jewish reggae artist Matisyahu; an appearance by retired Israeli Olympic tennis player and ITEC alum, Andy Ram; and a paddle raise auction that brought in nearly $500,000 for the organization in half an hour. The organization also honored the contributions of the Eisenberg Sellinger family, which has been a regular donor to the center since 2007.

Over the past year, as some of its locations in southern and northern Israel have closed or reduced operations as a result of rocket fire, ITEC has focused its energy beyond the courts. The organization has leveraged its preexisting network to support relocated families, provide mental health services, help rehabilitate wounded soldiers, build bomb shelters and supply food vouchers, hot meals and toys to those impacted.

“Israel is really at a juncture, and we’re taking part in the healing and resilience of the communities in Israel, the children’s communities. We’re doing that in places that others are not,” Eyal Taoz, ITEC’s global CEO, told eJP.

The organization has seen a 20% increase in donations over the last year, Taoz said. Donations, specifically from North Americans, have been mostly focused on ITEC’s social impact programs. “We can give them in a place, in a sports space, not a psychologist’s couch and not in a hospital. They come to the tennis court, which is totally different. Donors give us the ability to do that,” he said.

According to Taoz, ITEC has a strong alumni network with nearly 80% of current employees having participated in one of the center’s programs prior. Many of these alumni are currently serving in Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

In July, ITEC’s Jerusalem location dedicateda community therapeutic center in memory of Israel Defense Forces Maj. David Shakuri, a tennis player and ITEC alum killed in Gaza in February.

Read the full report here.