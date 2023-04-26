Your Daily Phil: Jewish family uses car dealership wealth to support local journalism

Worthy Reads

On Loss and Yom Hazikaron: Tali Dee, whose mother Lucy and two sisters Maia and Rina were killed in a terror attack earlier this month, reflects on the “black hole” left behind by their absence on Israel’s Memorial Day in an op-ed for The Times of Israel. “I’ve always connected to Memorial Day ceremonies. At least that’s what I thought. That this is how you feel when you connect. But I never thought it would be my family – the one for whom the ceremony was written… Even when things are good for me – they’re not really good. And even in another five years or another 10 years – even at my wedding – this hole will be there… But nobody can relate to this pain. Not really. It is impossible to understand what it is to lose a loved one without experiencing it. I’ve never had such emptiness as this. I never knew what loss was. … And even now I don’t understand – I can’t come to terms with the fact that this is truly my reality. From a family of seven, we became a family of four. It’s impossible to digest. And it’s so scary to be so sad.” [TimesofIsrael]

The Why of Being Jewish in 2023: Rabbi Michael Strassfeld reflects on the past 50 years in American Jewish life, from the publication of The Jewish Catalog, which he published with his then-wife ??Sharon Strassfeld and Richard Siegel, in 1973 to his latest offering, Judaism Disrupted: A Spiritual Manifesto for the 21st Century, which just came out, in an article for J. The Jewish News of Northern California. “While ‘The Jewish Catalog’ helped answer the question of how to be Jewish, my new book tries to answer a different question: Why be Jewish? Or, perhaps, why bother?… The institutional structures that worked so well to acculturate us to American life — our federations, synagogues and JCCs, to name the most prominent — are struggling to succeed in the changing landscape, even as innovations begin to surface. The picture is not all bleak. There are interesting emerging institutions. There are also existing institutions with exceptional leaders that are thriving. But overall, we are clearly in a disrupted period.” [J.]

Charitable Tax Implications: Maria Di Mento explores the potential personal and industry-wide ramifications of Michael Bloomberg’s plan to leave his company to his philanthropic foundation when he died, in an article in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “What is clear is that the donation signals that the tradition of wealthy philanthropists creating family foundations to handle their giving is a model that is becoming less and less satisfying to America’s superrich, said [Brian Galle, a law professor at Georgetown University who specializes in nonprofits and foundations]. Instead, he added, more wealthy donors are turning to new charitable structures that allow them to avoid estate taxes… Although wealthy donors have a range of options now and can choose to give through many kinds of giving vehicles, Grace Chiang Nicolette, of the Center for Effective Philanthropy, said she is not seeing a decline in rich philanthropists who want to set up foundations. ‘Donors who choose the route that Bloomberg and [Nelbert Murphy] Chouinard have taken decide to use impact as an overarching North Star for that big transition, and though this kind of thing isn’t new, I think the high-profile nature of these donors’ decision may highlight this option more for other donors who are approaching similar transitions,’ said Nicolette.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]