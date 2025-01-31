Your Daily Phil: Jewish day school leaders head to Boston

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week's edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Jewish day school alumni far more connected to Jewish identity, Israel than peers in college — study; New program looks to build on successes of Jewish preschools to engage families by boosting parents; and Hostage's father relearns to talk, after stroke, to advocate for his son's release.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein ahead of his organization’s upcoming conference. We interview Zach Bauer, the incoming CEO of Passages, which provides Birthright-style trips to Israel for Christian students, and cover an event focused on educating Israeli high school students about Jewish peoplehood. We feature an opinion piece by Robert Lichtman about gratitude and one by Rabbi Monica Kleinman about forging constructive dialogue in an era of polarization and high anxiety. Also in this newsletter: Mijal Bitton, Nancy Grand and Brandon Korff.

Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools will hold its annual conference in Boston from Sunday to Tuesday. On Sunday evening, the organization will hold a gala honoring board member and philanthropist Paula Gottesman.

The Orthodox Union will host its first-ever attorneys conference to combat antisemitism, beginning on Sunday and ending on Tuesday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Confirmed speakers include Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

Three more Israeli hostages — Keith Siegel, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas — are slated to be released from captivity tomorrow.

Jewish day school stakeholders from across the country will gather in Boston on Sunday for Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools’ three-day annual conference. The gathering comes as interest in Jewish day schools has been rising — from both parents and funders — particularly after the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing rise in global antisemitism.

Ahead of the conference, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke to Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein about the gathering, general trends in the Jewish day school world and his organization’s goals for the coming years.

ND: What’s on the radar for this conference and this next year?

PB: Going into the Prizmah conference next week, we really are looking forward to focusing on how to ensure the day school community is growing in its strength. What are the opportunities for enrollment to continue to expand, including attracting families and children that hadn’t may not previously have considered a day school education? What can we do that will enable that to be possible? How do we recruit and train the very best teachers and leaders for our schools? How do we make sure that we are achieving excellence? How do we address affordability concerns?

ND: Touching on what you spoke about at the end there — what has been working and what hasn’t been working?

PB: We’ve seen a growing number of investments — in individual schools and at the community level — in strengthening schools, investing in excellence, and also creating endowments that can provide for the affordability needs of families when they’re coming to our schools, and to enable that growth. Most recently, we saw the incredible announcement of what ultimately we hope will be a $180 million investment in the growth and the success of the schools in Cleveland, which comes on the heels of a number of other initiatives… More than 50% of schools reported seeing continued enrollment growth in the last year. We are seeing new schools emerging in places like South Florida, New York and elsewhere.

I think it’s very important that our schools are supporting families. So many day school alumni are serving and have served in Israel. So at the Prizmah conference, we’re going to be joined by Orna and Ronen Neutra. [Their son] Omer, who was a proud and extraordinary day school alum, of course, was killed and taken hostage on Oct. 7. He’s not alone in the day school world for people who were killed, people who were taken hostage, and people who have been lost in protecting Israel and protecting our community. One of the features of day school now is that we carry that.

ND: In your perspective, what should be the biggest priorities within the field right now?

PB: The priorities that we identified in setting Prizmah’s new strategic plan that we published in the fall, involves three major areas. The first is to increase enrollment in Jewish day schools by 10,000 students in the next five years. The second is really to move the needle on the affordability question, which means new affordability models in schools and communities, and also substantially increasing the endowments that will allow our schools to succeed for the long term. And the third is making sure that we have strong and stable leadership, both heads of school and also supporting more people to be aspiring to school leadership in all its forms and sufficient teachers for our schools. Those are the sort of the three key goals that we have envisioned for the day school field in the next five years.