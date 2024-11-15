Your Daily Phil: Jewish conference season reaches its peak

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: At JFNA General Assembly, organizations try to map a path forward at an inflection point; JFNA absorbs nonprofit combating antisemitism in K-12 schools Be the Narrative; and After Harris’ defeat, top Democrats tilt to the center on Israel, tackling antisemitism. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the American Jewish Committee teaching Lufthansa about antisemitism and Jewish identity and on the latest proposals in Congress to fund the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We feature an opinion piece by Melissa Rivkin about leadership cultivation at Jewish day schools. Also in this newsletter: Tamar Krigel, Yossi Prager and Dolly Parton.We’ll start with a broad look at the current season of Jewish communal conferences. Shabbat shalom!

With the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly having wrapped on Tuesday, the Jewish communal world is now firmly in the middle of conference season, with gatherings — large and small — planned for the coming weeks, drawing participants from across North America and around the world for networking, collaborating, commiserating, commemorating, honoring and — of course — fundraising, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

This period of large, in-person gatherings always serves as a springboard for new partnerships, fresh ideas and the start of long-term planning, but this year, it also offers an opportunity to vent and to reflect following a particularly fraught, distressing and frantic year for the Jewish people and for Jewish communal organizations.

Yesterday marked the start of the Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference in Dallas, which runs through the weekend. The annual gathering will focus on the organization’s reconstruction efforts, particularly in the Western Negev, among other topics. (Catch Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen appearance in the “Israel and the media” panel tomorrow, if you’re there.)

On Sunday, the Jewish Agency for Israel will hold its Board of Governors meeting in Tel Aviv, the second time that the organization’s 120 governors will meet in person since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. At the meeting, newly installed CEO Yehuda Setton will lay out his strategy for the organization for the near future. (Read eJP’s interview with Setton about his plans here.)

The three-day gathering will feature addresses from top leaders of the organization and Israeli experts, as well as plenary sessions and a full-day tour of some of the Israeli communities that have been most affected by the wars against Hamas in Gaza and against Hezbollah in Lebanon. During the meeting, the organization will also bid farewell to outgoing CEO, Amira Ahronoviz, who announced earlier this year that she was stepping down after 30 years with the Jewish Agency.

“This gathering of our board and partners is an expression of our deep commitment to the State of Israel,” Mark Wilf, chairman of the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors, said in a statement. “We stand firmly by the side of our Israeli family and Jewish communities around the world in these challenging times. Our unity is our strength and is the core of our mission.”

On Sunday, the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, Calif., will host its 10th annual Z3 Conference, focusing on Zionism, combating antisemitism and the future of American Jewry. The conference — the first since the launch of the Z3 Institute for Jewish Priorities earlier this year — features speakers from the still-forming institute and from Jewish organizations across North America and Israel. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is slated to give the keynote address.

Also on Sunday, the 16-year-old Good People Fund will host its first-ever “(un)conference,” bringing dozens of its grantees to New York to discuss their work, as well as broader industry topics, such as social media best practices, financial management, marketing and the importance of self-care for nonprofit employees.

“The (un)conference underscores GPF’s mission to not only fund grassroots organizations practicing innovative approaches to longstanding and emerging societal challenges, but also to mentor and nurture them, give them the practical and inspirational tools to grow and ensure that none are existing in isolation,” Naomi Eisenberger, GPF co-founder and executive director, said in statement.

Later this month, from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement will host its annual Kinnus, bringing some 6,000 Chabad leaders from over 110 countries to Brooklyn. At the conference, the attendees will discuss a broad array of topics concerning their work, from the complexities of halacha and health care and addressing the specific needs of Israeli expats to broader issues, such as rising antisemitism and developments in the Israel-Diaspora relationship.

And next month, Hillel International will be hosting its annual General Assembly in Boston, the details of which have yet to be released.