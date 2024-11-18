Your Daily Phil: Jewish Agency hails world Jewry’s post-10/7 support amid government inaction

Good Monday morning.

The Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting that kicked off yesterday in Tel Aviv.

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors rebuked the Israeli government at its annual meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday, with the organization’s leaders and other members decrying its “neglect and failure” in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and its continued absence in the rehabilitation and reconstruction effort, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky from the gathering.

In his address at the opening plenary, the Jewish Agency’s chairman of the executive, Maj. Gen (res.) Doron Almog, who lost several family members in the Oct. 7 massacre, contrasted the “neglect and failure of [Israel’s] government’s defense and state institutions” with the unwavering commitment and rapid mobilization of Diaspora Jewry.

“As part of this commitment, each one of you has been a source of hope,” Almog told the 120 members of the board at the start of the three-day gathering — the second in-person meeting since the massacre.

On Monday, the governors toured communities throughout the country to see the organization’s work up close. The convening was due to conclude on Tuesday, following a session on the group’s initiative Wings, which supports lone soldiers — service members without familial support in Israel.

Almog, who took the helm of the organization in 2022, said the Jewish Agency was dedicated to building a new Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks.

“The image of victory will not be determined on the battlefield,” said the former IDF general. “True victory will be achieved only through building an exemplary society — a society that will be a source of inspiration, attracting Jews worldwide. A society that strives for excellence on one hand and does not leave the weak behind on the other. It will be measured by the society we will build together, a society that builds upon core values, in which all its members carry the burden and take part. The values ??that led you, my dear partners, since Oct. 7, the values ??that were reflected in your enormous contribution to the State of Israel… [have] never been more substantial.” But true rehabilitation for Israel can’t begin until the 101 hostages still in captivity have come home, he added.

Yesterday, the board also elected its first Druze member — former Knesset member Col. (res.) Mofid Marai — and adopted a resolution calling on the Knesset to pass legislation that acknowledges the Druze community’s commitment to the State of Israel, and that affirms the full equality of rights to which the Druze citizens of Israel are entitled.

Marai serves as the Jewish Agency’s commissioner for the promotion of Druze society and currently serves as chair of the Hurfeish-Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey Partnership. He was elected on behalf of the Jewish Federations of North America with Almog’s recommendation.

“We, the members of the Druze community, have stood with the State of Israel for generations and will continue to do so in the future,” Marai said. “I see my new position as a mission to strengthen the relationship, partnership, and equality between the Druze community and the State of Israel, and a significant opportunity to advance the important needs of the Druze community in Israel.”

At the meeting, Israeli Druze spiritual leader Sheik Mowafaq Tarif addressed the board members, lauding the Jewish Agency for its work with the Druze community. “Where the government failed, you were there to help and assist the communities,” he said.

Pnina Agenyahu, director of the Global Partnerships Network, told eJP that while the Jewish Agency has been working to connect towns in Israel with Jewish communities in North America through its Partnership2Gether program, the organization needs to ensure that this is supplements — and doesn’t replace — government support. “We don’t want to be in a place where [the government] sees us and then say, ‘Oh they have support already so they don’t need us,’” she said, adding that the government is slowly starting to provide support in some affected communities.



Lori Klinghoffer, a member of the board of governors from the Jewish Federation of Metro-West, N.J., and chair of the subcommittee for Partnerships2Gether, said she personally had been disappointed by the government’s lack of response from day one and the continuing lack of support for certain struggles. “But I’m deeply proud of Israeli society and world Jewry that has stepped up to do what we can to provide the support to provide the heartfelt connection to all Israelis and especially those that are most affected. We hope to be an example for better partnership,” she said. “Governments change over time. Our role does not. Our role is to be the example.”

Also speaking at the opening session, Jewish Agency CEO Yehuda Setton stressed the need for the organization to expand its shlichim (emissaries) program in order to deepen the connection between Diaspora Jews and Israel.

“We need you as active participants,” he said, addressing the attendees from abroad. “Meaningful change comes at moments of disruption and discomfort. My belief in a brighter future for the Jewish people and Israel is anchored in the people in this room.”

