Your Daily Phil: Israel’s Herzog bestows country’s top honor to Jewish leaders

Good Tuesday morning. Today is Election Day.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a concert series organized by Hillel International and on Israeli President Isaac Herzog awarding the country's top medal to international Jewish leaders. We'll start with philanthropy's role in today's elections and the effects that they will have on Jewish nonprofits.

Today’s elections mark the culmination of heated debate, spirited advocacy and furious fundraising in what polls indicate will be a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House, as well as a close contest for control over Congress, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

In their indirect way, Jewish nonprofits and communal institutions have played their role in this year’s elections, not by directly championing candidates, of course, but through the causes that those candidates represent: social and economic justice, reproductive rights, religious freedoms, support for Israel, democracy and more.

Jewish groups have also led nonpartisan get-out-the-vote campaigns, and Jewish Community Relations Councils across the country — along with other organizations — have hosted town halls to allow candidates to speak directly to their local Jewish communities.

In addition to these nonpartisan areas, many Jewish philanthropists — including some of the most prominent ones — have also directly backed specific candidates, from Dr. Miriam Adelson’s $100 million support for Trump to Mike Bloomberg’s recent $50 million donation to Harris’ campaign.

But the election also marks an impending shift: As the results emerge, organizations and funders will gain a better sense of local, state and national priorities and where their philanthropic support will be needed most. For funders focused on reproductive rights,will today’s elections mark the start of a bitter uphill battle or of an easier path to expanded abortion access? For those concerned about rising antisemitism, what kind of support can they expect from the incoming administration and congressional leaders? In more practical terms, will the next White House work to alter the tax code to encourage or disincentivize philanthropic giving?

As it’s become trite to say, much is on the line in today’s election, but it is also only the beginning.