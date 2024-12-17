Your Daily Phil: Israelis feel connected, devoted and deeply pessimistic — survey

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Israel Democracy Institute study on Israelis’ attitudes toward their country and on last week’s Hillel International Global Assembly in Boston. We look at Mazon’s latest grants to Israeli nonprofit and speak with young leaders in Eastern Europe Jewish communities who only recently discovered their Jewish roots. We feature an opinion piece by Michelle Friedman about making the donor experience a distinctively Jewish one. Also in this newsletter: Yossi Klein Halevi, Jen Algire and Naomi Reinharz.

What We’re Watching

Jewish Federations of North America, along with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the American Jewish Medical Association and Hadassah, are hosting a panel on Capitol Hill this afternoon about antisemitism in medical schools and the healthcare industry.

The Israeli humanitarian relief group IsraAid has dispatched an emergency team to the South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu after a large earthquake struck the country this morning, destroying buildings and infrastructure.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is holding his annual Hanukkah reception at Gracie Mansion tonight.

What You Should Know

Most Israelis — Jews and Arabs alike — believe that Israel is a good place to live and feel connected to the country and the challenges that it faces, according to the Israel Democracy Institute’s annual Israel Democracy Index, which it released today. The majority of Israelis also believe in each other. More than 80% of Jewish Israelis believe that they can count on their fellow citizens in times of trouble, compared to 25.5% who believe they can rely on the state when times are tough. In 2017, nearly half of Israelis — 46% — said they trusted in the state, a decline that preceded the Oct. 7 terror attacks but has intensified, writes eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Alongside this sense of solidarity and connection, Israelis are also concerned about the state of the country, with 19% of those surveyed saying that Israel is in a “good” or “very good” situation, compared to the 48.5% who said that the overall situation is “bad” or “very bad.” (In 2018, those figures were more or less flipped.) In addition to pessimism about the present, most Israelis are also pessimistic about the future, with 54% of Jewish Israelis and 77.5% of Arab Israelis agreeing that “democratic rule in Israel is in grave danger.”

The index shows that Israelis generally do not trust the state’s institutions. The sole exception is the military, which — despite a dip in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks — remains the only national institution that is trusted by the majority of Israelis, 77% of them, according to this latest survey. Similarly, the majority of Israelis — 64% — believe that civil society serves the country better than state institutions do.

The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) found that while some of these figures have shifted since the Oct. 7 attacks, particularly those regarding faith in the state, most have stayed relatively stable — and negative.

The authors of the index attribute this to the fact that Israel was already experiencing a “deep sense of crisis” that predated the massacres and the government’s bungled response in the early weeks of the war — Israelis trust in the state effectively did not have much room left to fall.

Writing in eJP last month, IDI Board Chair Amir Elstein called on fellow philanthropists to address this precise issue, to focus on rebuilding those state institutions as part of broader reconstruction efforts.

“If we care about Israel’s ability to survive and prosper in the long-term, we cannot make do with provision of short-term emergency relief or funds for reconstruction, as much as these are necessary; we must make sure that the Israeli state emerges stronger from this ordeal, and vastly more capable of dealing with future challenges, which will not disappear even after this war is won,” Elstein wrote.