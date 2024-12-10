Your Daily Phil: Israeli Scouts’ North American expansion post-Oct. 7

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center’s support for Druze-led initiatives, how the Israeli Scouts have expanded in North America over the past year and a new survey by Hadassah about Jewish women’s experiences of antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by David Raphael sharing lessons he learned at the start of his career from the late Arnie Weiner. Also in this newsletter: Sara Chodosh, Queen Elizabeth II and Courtney Tessler.

What We’re Watching

The Hillel International Global Assembly continues today in Boston, after kicking off on Sunday. The gathering continues through Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are hosting their final Hanukkah reception tonight at the vice president’s Naval Observatory residence.

What You Should Know

Nearly two-thirds of Jewish women — 64% — reported feeling personally affected by antisemitism in their workplaces or personal lives and 33% said they had experienced hate speech because of their Jewish or Zionist identities, according to a new survey by Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, which was released today, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

More than three-fifths, 62%, reported feeling physically or psychologically unsafe as a result of antisemitism, and 52% said that they hid their Jewish identity. More than a fifth — 22% — said that they had been excluded from groups or events because of their Jewish identity.

The findings of the survey, in which 800 Jewish women were polled, largely aligned with similar studies that have been conducted of the American Jewish community over the past year. A study commissioned by the Combat Antisemitism Movement found that 61% of American Jews reported experiencing some form of antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Antisemitism rose by 140% last year, so Hadassah asked, ‘What does that really mean?’ Now we know the heartbreaking truth,” Hadassah National President Carol Ann Schwartz said in a statement. “It means that here, in America, in 2024, nearly two-thirds of Jewish women we surveyed feel unsafe because being Jewish makes them a target and nearly half have taken steps to hide who they are. Every day, Jewish women are suffering in silence, isolation, and fear as they live in the shadows of hate.”

The survey included open-ended questions, with respondents describing their experiences over the past year, with many describing friends and family members cutting them off because of their views on Israel. “The biggest way I’ve been affected is losing lifelong friends over being Jewish and supporting Israel. It’s been a lonely, isolating year,” one respondent said.

Others reported losing business over their Jewish identity and support for Israel. “I have felt excluded and unsupported due to anti-Jewish sentiment. People I interacted with online found out I was Jewish and blamed me for deaths in Gaza. One left my business a bad review on Yelp saying that non-Jewish students would not be safe at my music studio,” another respondent wrote.

Some reported experiencing physical threats and violence, including having swastikas drawn on their desks, being harassed on public transportation and having their synagogues vandalized.

“This is a call to action for us all. We must urgently strengthen policies against rising antisemitism and empower our communities to rise up, together and confront hatred in every form,” Schwartz said.