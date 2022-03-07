Your Daily Phil: Israel ramping up medical aid to Ukrainians + Good Jewish music costs money

Good Monday morning!

An influx of medical aid from Israel to Ukraine and its borders continues to ramp up as Russia’s invasion, and the resulting outflow of refugees, has intensified in recent days. Israel announced on Saturday that medical professionals from leading Israeli hospitals and clinics would set up a field hospital near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

“We are putting our moral obligation into action, and delivering help to the Ukrainian people,” Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz wrote in a tweet on Saturday. Israel has also been providing humanitarian aid as its government has tried to walk a fine line between opposing the invasion and maintaining relations with Russia. On Saturday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and afterward spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The field hospital will provide urgent care and trauma treatment to injured Ukrainians as well as those who cannot leave the country, according to Dr. Dorit Nitzan, an Israeli former World Health Organization official who has been in touch with the Israeli government regarding the hospital. Nitzan is also leading an eight-person Israeli team of doctors and nurses from Natan, an Israeli disaster relief organization, that began providing care last week to refugees in the Polish border town of Medyka.

Because men of military age have been barred from leaving Ukraine, most of the patients Nitzan sees are women and children en route to other parts of Europe. She and her team, along with other professionals on-site, provide medical checkups along with basic medications those fleeing may have left at home. They have treated refugees for heart disease, anxiety and a range of infections, including infected blisters that developed on the soles of feet that after many miles of walking toward the border. The team members are volunteers, and will be replaced by another group next week, but Nitzan says Natan aims to stay on the border indefinitely.

“We wanted to make sure we found ourselves in the place where we could be of the best use,” she told eJewishPhilanthropy at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time Monday morning, right after returning from the hospital. “It’s very hard to see families with young kids carrying heavy suitcases, helping grandmothers and moms carry the babies. It’s just so sad.”

Other Jewish and Israeli groups are also sending medical help. A team of psychologists and social workers arrived on Sunday, sent by the World Zionist Organization to aid Jewish refugees. A four-member team from Hadassah Medical Organization will arrive in Lublin, Poland, on Monday to provide expertise in how to triage trauma patients. At the end of February, United Hatzalah, the Israeli emergency medical service, sent a team of medical and humanitarian aid workers to Moldova’s Ukrainian border.