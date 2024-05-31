Your Daily Phil: Israel parade in NYC taking on a different tone this year

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider, including: ‘Opposite of inclusive’: A look inside the increasingly hostile environment for Jewish therapists; L.A.’s Academy Museum (finally) acknowledges Jewish founders of ‘Hollywoodland’; How the ICC, ICJ rulings could have deeper, long-term implications for Israel. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the three winners of this year’s Covenant Award, which recognizes educators whose innovations make an impact on Jewish life. As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, we feature an opinion piece by Ali Shwartz and Sharon Goldstein about a model for supporting students with mental health struggles and their families in Jewish day school settings. Also in this newsletter: Miriam Adelson, Linda Burger and Peter Yarrow. We’ll start with a preview of this Sunday’s annual Israel parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City, taking place despite security concerns and with a different tone than in previous years. Shabbat shalom!

Since 1965, even before the surge of Jewish pride that followed the Six-Day War, the annual parade in support of Israel that takes place along Fifth Avenue in New York has been a festive day filled with dancing and singing.

Sunday’s parade will be held along its usual route — Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 73rd Street — but it will look and feel different in several ways: It has a new name, omitting the word “celebrate” from the old one; it will take place under unprecedented security measures, given the rise in antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and Israel’s retaliatory war, according to security experts; and many participants report in a new survey that they are “very concerned” about their safety, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

With Israel still at war in Gaza and more than 100 hostages still in Hamas captivity, the focus in this fraught year will be solidarity with Israel, according to the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the group behind the event.

Rather than its usual title, for instance, the Celebrate Israel Parade will be called “Israel Day on Fifth” “to emphasize in a respectful and dignified manner that this year is different, but that our passion for Israel remains stronger than ever before,” said Howard Pollack, JCRCNY’s parade director.

Families of Oct. 7 victims and hostages will have a notable presence at the parade: Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of Omer Neutra, a lone soldier from Long Island who is being held hostage by Hamas, are expected to attend, as well as Tomer Zak, a resident of Kibbutz Kissufim whose parents and younger brother were murdered on Oct. 7.

As anti-Israel protests and violent acts of antisemitism have soared in New York City since Oct. 7, Mitchell Silber, executive director of the Community Security Initiative, said that parade-goers should expect “unprecedented security coordination and efforts by the New York Police Department and the office of Mayor Eric Adams to make sure this parade comes off as a success and is safe and not disrupted by protest activity.”

The parade poses unique security challenges because it’s an event that extends nearly 20 blocks, Silber said, adding that another major difference this year includes shutting off access to Fifth Avenue from Central Park, which means there will be no spectators west of Fifth Avenue. “That was a go-no-go ask,” Silber said. “If we didn’t get that we weren’t sure we could have the parade.”

Several groups are planning to attend that have not in the past. Marchers are expected from 28 synagogues in Long Island alone, for instance, six more than last year; and a total of 63 schools are slated to march.

Ofir Akunis, who began his role as consul general of Israel in New York earlier this month, is among the Israeli dignitaries expected to march. A JCRC spokesperson said that the lineup of New York state and city elected officials has not yet been finalized but that a sizable turnout is expected. The parade’s grand marshal will be Harley Lippman, CEO of outsourcing firm Genesis10.

Silber emphasized that the organizers have tried to stay with tradition as much as possible. “Given what happened on Oct. 7 and everything since, it’s important to the community to have an event that looks and feels [normal],” he said.

Read the full report here.