Your Daily Phil: Israel marks Memorial Day as war approaches 19 months

Good Wednesday morning. Today is Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on this year’s Yom HaZikaron in an Israel that is still at war and facing growing internal turmoil, and interview Rabbi Kenneth Brander, the head of the Ohr Torah Stone network, about how 18 months of war are affecting Israel’s religious Zionist community. We cover the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization’s Yom HaZikaron ceremony last night in Jerusalem, and spotlight how music has become a part of many Yom HaZikaron events. We feature an opinion piece by Daniel Goldman and Gila Tolub about the role funders can play in supporting the latest innovations in mental health care in Israel, and one by Tamar Kosky Lazarus about a positive aspect of the loss of USAID as a funding resource. Also in this newsletter: Yael Braudo-Bahat, Itay Shabi and Rabbi Alexander Kogan.

What We’re Watching

Yom HaAtzmaut, Israeli Independence Day, begins at sundown tonight. The Israeli government’s official Yom HaAtzmaut celebration, which features a torch-lighting ceremony, was canceled due to high winds and adverse weather conditions, which have already caused wildfires outside of Jerusalem.

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School v. Drummond, a case focused on funding for faith-based charter schools, which may have implications for Jewish day schools.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy is holding its 40th anniversary gala dinner tonight in Washington.

What You Should Know

Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, is inherently a political day. Remembering and honoring those who were killed defending the country and in terror attacks carries with it a reflection on the policies, strategies and actions that led to those deaths and if and how they are preventing future ones. There are years when those deliberations are in the background, and there are years when they are in the forefront — and this year they are again at the forefront, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

In some cases, these political debates have been overt: A mob attacked a Reform synagogue in the central Israeli town of Raanana because it screened a controversial joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial service; protesters demanded that a Haredi minister, Yitzchak Goldknopf, refrain from speaking at a memorial service for fallen soldiers in the southern town of Kiryat Gat because of his opposition to Haredi military enlistment; the protests in Israel against the ongoing war in Gaza over questions of its utility; and the posters seen around the country with a letter missing from the word “independence” to show that without the return of the 59 hostages still in Gaza, Independence Day cannot be fully celebrated tomorrow.

In other cases, these political debates are more subtle. In the speeches at the official Western Wall ceremony marking the start of Yom HaZikaron last night, Israeli President Isaac Herzog reiterated his message from last week’s Yom HaShoah, calling for unity and reconciliation and decrying those who divide Israeli society. “This year, perhaps more than ever, the siren’s sound is also a true alarm, commanding us: Unite and come together. Do not tear apart from within. Do not destroy our home,” Herzog said.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stressed the need for all Israelis to bear the burden of military service — an apparent but unstated reference to the discussions about Haredi exemptions. “The Israel Defense Forces, a people’s army, must meet its tasks, and at this time, more than ever, we need everyone,” he said. “This is an operational necessity, and at the same time, a national need for equality and singularity of destiny.”

In his address, Zamir listed soldiers who were killed while answering “the call” to defend the state. He highlighted two U.S.-born “lone soldiers,” who moved to Israel without their families to serve in the military, and fell in battle.

“Max was born and raised in Los Angeles. When he was 23, he came to Israel with Taglit. When he visited Mt. Herzl, he was moved standing at the grave of lone soldier Michael Levin, may his memory be a blessing. He decided in his heart to return to Israel and enlist in the IDF. He made aliyah alone and didn’t give up even when they told him he couldn’t serve in the army,” Zamir said. “In 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, Max was killed in the bitter battles in Shuja’iyya. His relatives feared that only a few people would come to his funeral, but the call went out: More than 30,000 people came to Mt. Herzl to pay him final respects.”

But while these political debates may mark this year’s commemorations, Yom HaZikaron is also a day of communal, apolitical traditions. It is a day to remember and honor the 25,420 soldiers and civilians who have been killed for it in war and terror attacks since 1860 — 395 more than last year, 319 fallen soldiers and 76 civilians. This year, Yom HaZikaron is also a day to remember and honor — and vow to return — the 59 hostages still being held captive in Gaza.

The holiday begins at 8 p.m. with a one-minute siren, and another is heard for two minutes the following morning at 11 a.m — the starting points of official and community memorial services across the country. Israeli schoolchildren wear white. Masses of people flock to the country’s cemeteries to stand by their friends and loved ones’ graves, continuing maybe to someone’s home for an intimate, personal memorial.

And then as the day goes on, Israelis somehow make the impossible shift — one that’s even more difficult this year — from collective mourning to collective joy, hanging flags and buying ingredients for the following day’s barbecues. We make that unbearable pivot because it is still worth celebrating that we still do have a state — and that for all its myriad imperfections and challenges, it is free.