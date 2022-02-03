Your Daily Phil: Inside Rabbi Noah Farkas’ vision for LA Federation + Federal discrimination complaint against Brooklyn College

Good Thursday morning!

Two students attending a master’s degree program in mental health counseling at Brooklyn College claim in a federal discrimination complaint that they faced a “hostile environment” toward Jews in their courses.

The complaint was made under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in federally funded institutions, including public campuses like Brooklyn College. It was filed early last year to the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of the students by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law. The Brandeis Center said it received notice last week that the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights had opened an investigation based on the complaint.

The two students who submitted the complaint — one of whom is Hispanic — told eJP that they faced consistent pressure from other students and faculty to identify primarily as white, rather than Jewish, during class discussions of their personal identities.

“As somebody who has obviously grown up their whole life in a brown body, yes, I know that there is colorism and I’ve experienced it, but now that I identify as Jewish, all the sudden I’m white, and it’s like none of my experiences matter to you,” said the Hispanic student, who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of backlash, describing the perceived attitude of students and faculty in the program.

Appeals to the administration went nowhere, the students said. The first student told eJP that they complained to a director of the degree program, who did not offer to address the issue. The student told eJP they then followed a formal complaint-filing process, but never received a response. The student told eJP that they dropped out of the program on Monday, months ahead of graduation, due to the alleged discrimination.

The Brandeis Center told eJP that it did not confer with Jewish professionals on campus prior to filing the complaint. Nadya Drukker, executive director of the school’s Hillel, told eJP, “It’s my impression that most [Jewish] students feel comfortable at Brooklyn College” but, “unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise around the country and on college campuses. Brooklyn College is not immune.”

Brooklyn College spokesperson Rich Pietras defended the school’s record in standing up for Jewish students in a statement to eJP on Wednesday. “Brooklyn College unequivocally denounces antisemitism in any form and does not tolerate it on its campus, and is committed to working cooperatively and fully with the U.S. Department of Education,” Pietras told eJP. “The college appreciates the important role Jewish Americans have played in the rich history of the country, the city and the campus.”

