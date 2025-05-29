Your Daily Phil: In the Year 2050: Gaming out Jewish life in the next generation

What You Should Know

Just a few days before Shavuot, when the Jewish People celebrate receiving the Torah, Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum of the Jewish People is celebrating the reception of a specific Bible, the Codex Sassoon, a more than 1,100-year-old tome that, at long last, has been put on permanent display at the institution, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from an event at the museum marking the display’s opening.

The codex was purchased for the museum by one of its longtime benefactors, former U.S. Ambassador Alfred Moses, for $38.1 million when it went up for auction at Sotheby’s in May 2023. It is the oldest, most complete copy of the Hebrew Bible in existence, lacking 12 pages out of roughly 800. (There are older, less complete copies, and less old, fully complete ones.) It is a Masoretic text, meaning it includes not only the words of the Bible — like a Torah scroll — but also the punctuation marks, as well as pronunciation guides. It is how we know that we are reading the Bible the same way today as Jews did more than a millennium ago.

It was due to go on permanent display in October 2023 — as noted in the Oct. 6 edition of Your Daily Phil — but this was put on indefinite delay after the Oct. 7 terror attacks, as the museum was first closed and then refrained from celebratory events and as the insurance for the priceless object demanded a more secure display than had originally been planned.

“The codex, which had already seen a lot [in its 1,100 years], saw — like the rest of us — the events of Oct. 7, so it stayed in the safe,” Oded Revivi, Anu’s CEO, said at the event. “Now we are opening the door and bringing it out.”

Revivi added that while the codex is now being put on display, the war that forced it to stay in the vault is still raging and 58 captives remain in Gaza. Freed hostage Agam Berger was invited to the opening, and Revivi noted that last August, the museum held a birthday commemoration for her while she was in captivity. “We hope here that we will soon celebrate the release of all the hostages,” he said, prompting a resounding, “Amen,” from the audience.

He reflected on the significance of the codex — and the Tanach in general — referring to it as “an anchor” and as “the soundtrack of Jewish history.” He added: “And today it is here.”

While the codex itself was purchased for the museum by Moses, the display and the accompanying educational programing that Anu is building around it was funded by Israel’s government-owned lottery company, Mifal HaPais.

During the event, Revivi also held an onstage conversation with Shira Shapira, the mother of Aner Shapira, who was killed in the Oct. 7 terror attacks by the eighth grenade after he threw back seven that terrorists had thrown into the roadside bomb shelter where he and others had sought refuge. Shapira, who is also the deputy director-general of Israel’s Heritage Ministry, discussed her son’s life — and “not just the last hour of it” — as well as her office’s work preserving the memory of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Irina Nevzlin, board chair of the museum, noted that she is not particularly religious — “I’m traditional” — but the codex and the Tanakh still have a profound influence on her.

“Everyone feels something. Everyone feels something different, but everyone feels something. There’s something in this book, in this object, in this text, in this experience that touches us,” she said. “And that’s what the Anu Museum is about. We’re not telling the story of a specific group or a specific population or a specific language. I heard something once that was meant to be criticism but I took it as a compliment, they said we are a very eclectic museum, and we’re very eclectic because we want to touch the heart of everyone.”