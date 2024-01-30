Your Daily Phil: In Israel, grassroots initiatives must now grow deeper

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how the U.S. Department of Education is handling the growing number of antisemitism allegations against universities and K-12 schools, and feature an opinion piece by Gil Galanos about Israeli tour guides adapting to the impact of the war on their work. Also in this newsletter: Yehuda Kurtzer, Mitch Daniels and David Rubenstein. We’ll start with how Israeli grassroots initiatives that sprung up post-Oct. 7 are preparing for the long haul.

In the early days of the war, Heela Harel had a friend who was going to the Dead Sea to volunteer with the evacuees from Gaza-border communities. “I just joined him, and so did another friend [Shifra Wygoda]. She was in the middle of crocheting something, and she said maybe I should bring my stuff too,” Harel told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The two started crocheting in the lobby of one of the hotels and “within five minutes, someone asked us what we were doing, and if she could join us,” she recalled. “We said, ‘Of course,’ and that’s how it started, in the most ‘grassroots’ way possible.”

Within an hour a few more women had joined the circle, and the word spread from there. “We saw that the need for this was [immense]. The people there loved it,” Harel said. “We started to post on Facebook, and it just started spreading.”

Harel and Wygoda started looking for sources of funding for their initiative. They applied for — and received — a NIS 25,000 ($6,850) grant as part of a joint program by the Israeli think tank and nonprofit Shaharit – Creating Common Cause and the Fund for New Leadership (FNL), which was found and is supported by Alan and Kim Hartman. Shaharit, which focuses on leadership development and community organizing, and FNL gave similar micro-grants to more than 170 initiatives across the country in the weeks following Oct. 7, as part of a fund they created called Shahar, or Daybreak.

The knitting circles — Ayin Tova, a play on words meaning both “good eye” (in contrast to the evil eye) and “good stitch” — now operate at some 30 hotels around the country, with hundreds of participants.

But nearly four months into the war, Ayin Tova is struggling to keep itself going. (Yarn isn’t cheap.) “At first, everything was in this tiruf [mania] — We have to do something! — so it was easy. You’d put out a request, and someone helped,” Harel said. “But the war isn’t ending. Our challenge is how do we continue to provide this as long as there is a need, and the need is growing.”

Harel and Ayin Tova are not alone. The grassroots organizations that sprung up in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacres are entering a new phase as the war drags on, in which they will have to develop the resources and infrastructure to continue — either on their own or with another organization — or close up shop.

To help Ayin Tova and the 170 other recipients of its microgrants navigate this moment, Shaharit and FNL will hold a daylong conference in Jerusalem next month, gathering these entrepreneurs together for discussions and workshops.

“The idea was that [these initiatives] would be transitional, that many of these places were going to be ephemeral. They were going to exist for three weeks and then they’re going to be gone. And that’s fine,” Eilon Schwartz, the director of Shaharit, told eJP. “[But] some of them are going to morph into something more permanent. And some of them are going to be ephemeral, but the person who built it is now going to be looking to do something else.”

Read the full report here.