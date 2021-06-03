Your Daily Phil: In her new role combatting antisemitism, Clara Scheinmann plans to score points for the Jewish people

ANSWERING THE CALL

In her new role, Clara Scheinmann plans to score points for the Jewish people

Clara Scheinmann started her job at the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas that spurred both antisemitic violence and a surge in online hate. Now, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas called on May 21 is holding, and Scheinmann feels the experience has accelerated her thinking about the foundation’s strategy, she told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.

The only way to win: “This is a football analogy,” she said, evoking Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who founded the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism in June 2019. “I feel like right now we’re on defense. The Jewish people [are] on defense, and our defense is a little slow. The only way to win the game is to score points.” She and the foundation responded to the situation under the umbrella of their existing social media campaign, Together Beat Hate, which launched last summer. They created several social media posts that tried to cool the online temperature by urging social media users to be leery of simplistic rhetoric. “I took that deep breath, and knew that there wouldn’t be a better time than now to be doing this kind of work,” Scheinmann said.

Taking the torch: Born and raised in Boston, Scheinmann graduated from The George Washington University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and affairs. She has always felt a sense of responsibility for the Jewish people and the state of Israel that she attributes to her family history. All four of her grandparents were refugees. Her mother was born in Tunisia, and immigrated to France as a young child with her parents. Her paternal grandmother was a member of Great Britain’s Royal Air Force, and her paternal grandfather, Andre Scheinmann, was a French partisan who led over 300 spies and sabotaged rail lines. He was arrested and spent years in prison before being liberated by American forces at Dachau. “This job does feel like a passing of the baton, although it’s an arena that looks very different from that of my grandparents,” Scheinmann said.

The impressionable middle: Together Beat Hate is the foundation’s first public initiative, based on research it conducted that found that 35% of people between the ages of 18 and 35 don’t know that antisemitism is a problem. “That’s where we think the opportunity is — those people in the middle who are impressionable and don’t have that awareness,” Scheinmann said. Together Beat Hate has published almost 500 pieces of social media content since its launch. Kraft announced the formation of the foundation during the speech in which he accepted the Genesis Award, a $1 million prize most often awarded to wealthy members of the Jewish community who then use the funds to support existing philanthropic efforts or create new ones. Kraft committed $20 million to the foundation, which now has about $50 million in funding, including $30 million from other donors, Scheinmann said.

