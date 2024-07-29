Your Daily Phil: How Israeli NGOs can prepare for times of crisis

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the new, continuing and expanding programs to benefit from the latest grant awards from SRE Network. We feature an opinion piece by Philip Bendheim with crisis-preparedness tactics useful for organizations in Israel and beyond. Also in this newsletter: Melinda French Gates, Mark Wilf and Donald Sussman. We'll start with a visit to last weekend's Borscht Belt Festival.

The borscht lemonade was flowing, Jackie Mason was kvetching his way through a routine and Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey were still dirty dancing over the weekend at the second annual Borscht Belt Festival in the Catskills town of Ellenville, N.Y., reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

The Borscht Belt — the stretch of Catskills summer resorts frequented mostly by Jews in the mid-20th century, where many stand-up comedians got their start — is considered by many to be the mecca of comedy, but it is so much more, Peter Chester, the treasurer for the Borscht Belt Museum, told eJP. Romances sparked on the dance floor and lifelong friendships flourished over games of mahjong. Eddie Fisher and the Four Tops performed there, and Muhammad Ali trained at the famous Kutsher’s Hotel and Country Club, where basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain once served as a bellhop.

“This is an essential slice of Americana,” said Chester, whose organization planned the festival. “It was the template for Las Vegas. It was the template for every cruise ship that set sail on the ocean. It was that critically important. It’s essential that the memory of it lives on, and that the lessons that people like myself learned by living it are shared with others.”

Named after the popular beet soup and with a reign lasting from the 1920s to 1970s, the Borscht Belt was home to over 500 all-inclusive hotels and bungalow colonies with names like Grossinger’s, The Concord and The Pines. In the early 20th century, many popular vacation hotspots weren’t friendly to Jews, so “they had to create their own vacation world,” Andrew Jacobs, president of the board of directors of the Borscht Belt Museum, told eJP. The Catskills, once known as the “Jewish Alps,” became the favorite escape for city-dwelling Jews seeking refuge from the summer heat.

At the street festival, Panama hat-wearing attendees got a sample of the experience this weekend as vendors served old-school Ashkenazi foods including pickles, perogies and pastrami. People took shelter from the sun under tents while sipping cups of borscht lemonade as a band of teens whose age belied their vocal range channeled soul and pop crooners, belting songs about summer loving “that happened so fast.”

Sponsored by the Forward, Tablet and many local businesses, the festival opened Friday with an open-mic comedy kick-off giving attendees the chance to say that they too performed in the Borscht Belt, where comedy legends such as Joan Rivers, Mel Brooks, and Lenny Bruce once performed. A sold-out “Dine like it’s 1968” dinner prepared by Michelin-trained chef Josh Cohen allowed guests to “run the menu,” Borscht Belt-speak for going all-in on the all-inclusive dining.

Not billed as a Jewish event, Borscht Belt Fest welcomed everyone to share in Jewish culture and feel the Jewish joy. “It feels like a reunion,” Jacobs said. “There’s a lot of younger people that never experienced the Borscht Belt, but they feed off of that spirit and the positivity and the warmth. It just has that indescribable mishpucha kind of feeling.”

The festival is the main fundraiser for the Borscht Belt Museum, which opened in 2023 and is located in the former Home National Bank, one of the only banks in the area that would extend credit to Jewish hotel and bungalow owners to improve their properties during the early 20th century. Open Thursday through Sunday, the museum closes for the winter because they don’t have heat.

Following a trend throughout the philanthropic world, donations to the museum sputtered out after Oct. 7, as many donors focused their attention and funds on fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel. The museum hopes to be able to afford a heating system soon, so they can open year-round.

“This is such an important part of Jewish culture in America,” Jacobs said. “And helping combat some of the hate.”

Interest in the Borscht Belt has skyrocketed thanks to the Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which featured episodes taking place at a Catskills resort. “Everyone likes that show,” Jacobs said. “Now you don’t have to explain too much about what we are. We just say, ‘Oh, you saw Marvelous Ms. Maisel,’ and they say, ‘Yes,’ and then they get it. So that helps younger people.”

Read the full report here.