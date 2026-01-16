Your Daily Phil: How California’s Chabad snagged a 16-story tower in Pico-Robertson
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we dive deep into the recent donation to Chabad of a 16-story high-rise in Los Angeles, and spotlight a new “Torah Heatmap” made possible by a grant from Sinai and Synapses, connecting religion and technology. We feature an opinion piece by Cindy Greenberg in advance of a weekend of service projects in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and one by Julia Jassey about continuing to support Jewish life on campus even when protests and anti-Israel bias are no longer in the news cycle; plus, Rabbi Josh Joseph on fighting the fire of hate with a fire of our own. Also in this issue: Craig Newmark, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Adam “AJ” Edelman.
ScienceAbroad, a group looking to combat Israeli “brain drain,” is hosting a conference this morning in Miami. Speakers include Nobel Prize-winning American Israeli economist Joel Mokyr.
The Israeli American Council’s annual summit continues today in Hollywood, Fla.
Also in the Sunshine State, on Sunday, the Miami Jewish Festival will premiere the documentary “Sapiro v. Ford: The Jew Who Sued Henry Ford,” about a Jewish lawyer who sued the automobile manufacturer and forced him to shutter his antisemitic newspaper.
The Society for International Development-Israel will host its annual conference on Monday in Tel Aviv. Read eJP’s recent interview with SID-Israel CEO Ayelet Levin-Karp here.
Also on Monday, the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland.
For nearly two years, Chabad of California had been looking for a building to purchase to significantly expand its operations in the Los Angeles area. In July, the organization thought it had found a place that fit the bill, and last week, an hour before Shabbat, they hung a mezuzah by the front door of the 16-floor corporate tower on a 1.3- acre lot in the heart of Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood.
Although the timeline was not dissimilar from that of a typical real estate deal, the circumstances were, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. The property was donated by prominent Los Angeles real estate investor Alon Abady, best known for brokering luxury properties for celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber. According to Chabad officials, the property was appraised last year at $103 million.
Abady had purchased the then-vacant Pico-Robertson property for $35 million in 2023, in a deal that included an additional property swap, Rabbi Chaim Cunin, CEO of Chabad of California, told eJP. (The previous purchaser paid $94 million for the building in 2007.) In honor of his mother, Abady and his wife, Monique, transferred all of their equity in the building to Chabad, which will be required to pay for only the remaining debt — $16 million for a property worth several times more than that.
The donation — notable for both its size and the unusual circumstance of a philanthropist gifting an entire high-rise — came as a surprise to Chabad, Cunin said. The 300,000-square-foot building, which will be dubbed the Chabad Campus for Jewish Life, will be among the largest Jewish centers in the world. “This is a lifelong dream that also allows me to honor my parents and my children,” Abady said in a statement. “When my family immigrated to Los Angeles in the 1970s [from Syria], Chabad was there for us. That was never forgotten.”
The center will also serve as a catch-all for Jewish life in Los Angeles, housing “a synagogue; Jewish life-cycle venues; youth and senior programming; educational facilities; support for thousands of Jewish students on college campuses; and infrastructure for large communal gatherings and international events,” according to a statement, as well as specialized programming for children with special needs, services for California’s growing aging population and a museum of “Jewish history, heritage and the story of the Land of Israel.”
While some floors will immediately be pressed into service, readying the rest of the building for use will be a lengthy undertaking, said Cunin. One step Chabad has already taken is affixing mezuzahs to the doorframes of the spaces that will be in immediate use. By the time the full building is operational, they will need many more, which Cunin said presents its own logistical challenges.
“We already talked to our local mezuzah supplier, because it’s quite a few,” he said. “We put [a mezuzah] on one of the floors where we have a makeshift setup. But there are hundreds, maybe thousands…actually, I don’t know. But definitely hundreds of doors throughout the campus.”
New Torah tech tool shows which parts of the Bible are the ‘hottest’
After a “hot” Shabbat last week, when Jews around the world sit in synagogue this Saturday, they will hear a Torah reading, Parashat Va’era, that is comparatively lukewarm. At least that’s according to a “heatmap” of the Torah created by Rabbi Daniel Bogard that shows users which chapters of the Torah have the most commentary using a color-coded map. Last week’s Parashat Shemot — the first reading in the Book of Exodus and one of the top 10 most-commentaried parashot — was cornflower blue. This week’s is a pale sky blue. The start of the Book of Genesis, Parashat Bereishit, the most discussed parasha, is a deep azure. “I have always wanted, for a really long time, a quick way of seeing in a given Torah portion where the Jewish conversation has centered around,” Bogard told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Science at synagogue: A self-described geek since birth, Bogard, the rabbi at Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, has long been drawn to technology — and to helping others with it. During the pandemic, he began holding Zoom tutorials for fellow rabbis and writing a free Guide to Live Streaming for the Perplexed. His work supporting other clergy drew attention from Rabbi Geoffrey Mitelman, the founding director of Sinai and Synapses, which is funded by the John Templeton Foundation. Mitelman invited him to apply for the organization’s “Deepening Jewish Education in the Digital Age” grant, allowing Bogard to dive deeper into his geekdom. And thus Torah Heatmap was born.
How bridge-building through service can heal divides — and curb antisemitism
“Raised in the Little Haiti neighborhood [of Miami], Ruth Blanc, who is not Jewish, was looking for meaningful service opportunities in her region, eager to make an impact in the communities she called home. When she first discovered Repair the World and became a 2022 Corps Member, Ruth volunteered with a service partner that offered education and communication skills to incarcerated women,” writes Cindy Greenberg, president and CEO of Repair the World, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Today, Ruth is one of our 225 Jewish Service Ambassadors leading service and teaching Jewish texts to Jewish and non-Jewish peers — another testament to the power of service as a bridge between Jews and non-Jews.”
Beyond superficial contact: “Every year, Repair the World works with more than 300 non-Jewish service partners nationwide to make a tangible positive impact in their communities. … In our recent evaluation, 88% of participants in our bridge-building service cohorts reported they were more likely to speak out against antisemitism because of their experiences. This phenomenal percentage is promising and points to something deeper. When people serve together, they do more than complete a project; they see each other’s humanity.”
Don’t wait for the next headline to support Jewish students
“[I]n late 2023, when the Jewish community was shaken by the tragedies of Oct. 7, headlines swarmed with shocking accounts: Antisemitic harassment. Hostage posters torn down. Stars of David hidden and kippahs removed, people afraid of the repercussions of being visibly Jewish,” writes Julia Jassey, co-founder and CEO of Jewish on Campus, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. Her organization “went from receiving a record nine anti-Israel or antisemitic incident submissions in one day to averaging 25 every day.”
Steady means ready: “Now that campuses look calmer, this moment calls for a different kind of commitment. The best thing donors and communal leaders can do for Jewish students right now is to treat campus engagement as a core and continuous part of Jewish life, not an emergency response. The outpouring of energy and generosity after Oct. 7 showed how deeply our community cares about Jewish students. That level of support should be the rule, not the exception. … They need a community that treats their well-being and leadership as a daily priority. If we commit to that work now, long before the next headline, we will strengthen the foundation of Jewish life for the next generation.”
Fighting fire with fire
“Fire holds a symbolic role in Judaism. It evokes the warmth of Shabbat candles and the ner tamid, the eternal light hanging in every synagogue; but it also brings up dark memories such as the auto de fé, book burnings and the fires of the crematoria,” writes Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Orthodox Union, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “This week, another horrific fire was etched into our national consciousness: the burning of Beth Israel Congregation, the only synagogue in Jackson, Miss., in what police are describing as a hate crime.”
Parsha connection: “In synagogues around the world, Jews recently read about one of our earliest symbolic fires, the burning bush. Shemot Rabbah (2:5) explains the fire as representing the fires of oppression at the hands of our enemies. … There is another meaning to the burning bush, made famous by Rashi. The bush, though engulfed in flames, was not consumed. This is a powerful metaphor for the resilience of the Jewish People, who go on persevering despite the challenges faced throughout the ages. … [The] greatest antidote to antisemitism will always be our most ancient gift: overwhelming the fires of hate with the fire of our Jewish flame.”
Oy, Canada!: In Newsweek, Jesse Brown warns that rising anti-Israel activity in Canada and Ottawa’s response to it are laying the groundwork for more attacks targeting the country’s already vulnerable Jewish community. “Statistics confirm the extent of the crisis. Though Jews comprise less than 1 percent of Canada’s population, we are now the number one target of police-reported hate crimes targeting religion. A comparison of Statistics Canada data against FBI data shows that a Jew in Canada is significantly more likely to be the target of a police-reported hate crime than a Jew in America. The weak responses from Canadian leaders to antisemitism stand in stark contrast to their forceful condemnations of Israel. [Canadian Prime Minister Mark] Carney has even promised to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever set foot on Canadian soil. The protesters are emboldened by these high-level validations and have shifted their targets from elected officials to their Jewish neighbors.” [Newsweek]
Newmark’s Networks: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Ben Gose interviews Craigslist founder Craig Newmark about shifts in his philanthropic strategy. “Now he relies on established charities in his areas of focus to do some of the hard work for him — either by regranting funds to smaller nonprofits or by building networks that further Newmark’s own goals. … ‘Frankly I’m not certain I know what I’m doing, so I get a lot of help,’ Newmark says. ‘The success I’ve had in my past has been about building networks of networks. I don’t know how to lead from the top — I can just lead by example. So I find people who are really effective in enlisting large numbers of other people, and I work to tie them together.’ Newmark’s model is unusual, but it’s one that other donors and even some foundations might consider.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Balancing Act: In The Times of Israel, Orit Mizner, COO of Momentum, notes a trend of national Jewish organizations zeroing in on antisemitism response and advocacy as a focal point, possibly at the expense of their founding missions. “I am not suggesting reducing resources for antisemitism work. I suggest that we right-size it. A healthy ecosystem must hold two portfolios at once: protection and purpose, security and spirituality, advocacy and identity. That means investing in Jewish identity and community building as core infrastructure, shaping narratives around who we are, sustaining a dual philanthropic focus, and measuring belonging, learning, ritual engagement, and leadership growth alongside incident response.” [TOI]
Random House announced the upcoming publication of Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s memoir, When We See You Again, about the effort to free her son, Hersh, from Hamas captivity; the book, which she said “recounts the first steps of a million-mile odyssey that will take the rest of my life to walk on shattered feet,” will hit stores on April 21…
President Donald Trump launched his Board of Peace, adding that names of the group’s members would soon be made public; Jared Kushner, who served in the first Trump administration and has been a key player in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, hailed the board’s creation as “a historic new beginning in the Middle East”…
Israel’s Defense Ministry reported a 40% increase in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder among soldiers since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, with more than half of soldiers being treated for war injuries having been diagnosed with PTSD…
The Associated Press spotlights the California Community Foundation and how it has been distributing the $100 million it raised after last year’s Los Angeles wildfires…
Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov interviews Adam “AJ” Edelman, the pilot of the Israeli bobsled team that will travel to Milan, Italy, for the Winter Olympics next month…
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed at a TPUSA event in September, will be posthumously honored at a conference in Jerusalem later this month…
Trump commuted the sentence of former New York City Councilmember Chaim Deutsch, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2021 and was sentenced to 62 months in prison…
Gabi Harow, vice president for resource development and external affairs at Ariel University in the northern West Bank and former CEO of the Gush Etzion Foundation, died earlier this week at 42…
Sam Delug, a philanthropist who lived in Australia and Israel before settling in Los Angeles, where he often hosted fundraising events in his home, died last Monday at 83…
Burt Saltzman, CEO of the Cleveland-area Dave’s Markets grocery chain, who donated to the local Jewish community, died on Tuesday at 88…
Faith Brigham Leener has joined Atra as senior strategist for its Rabbinic Pipeline Initiative…
Lori Hoch Stiefel has been appointed director of strategic partnerships at MyZuzah…
Celia Livshin is returning to BBYO as its vice president, movement experiences, International Convention, after a nearly three-year stint at Repair the World…
Sharon Weiss-Greenberg has been hired as the next vice president of development at The Next Step, an Israeli nonprofit that supports people who have lost limbs or have limb disabilities…
Aram Goldberg has stepped down as senior vice president of public relations and media strategy at Jewish Federation Los Angeles…
Brianna Nadelberg has been named Hadassah’s deputy chief development officer…
Members of the Iranian Jewish community in Israel protest today outside the U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv in support of the Iranian people and call for the United States to intervene on their behalf.
