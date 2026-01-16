Your Daily Phil: How California’s Chabad snagged a 16-story tower in Pico-Robertson

What You Should Know

For nearly two years, Chabad of California had been looking for a building to purchase to significantly expand its operations in the Los Angeles area. In July, the organization thought it had found a place that fit the bill, and last week, an hour before Shabbat, they hung a mezuzah by the front door of the 16-floor corporate tower on a 1.3- acre lot in the heart of Los Angeles’ Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

Although the timeline was not dissimilar from that of a typical real estate deal, the circumstances were, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. The property was donated by prominent Los Angeles real estate investor Alon Abady, best known for brokering luxury properties for celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber. According to Chabad officials, the property was appraised last year at $103 million.

Abady had purchased the then-vacant Pico-Robertson property for $35 million in 2023, in a deal that included an additional property swap, Rabbi Chaim Cunin, CEO of Chabad of California, told eJP. (The previous purchaser paid $94 million for the building in 2007.) In honor of his mother, Abady and his wife, Monique, transferred all of their equity in the building to Chabad, which will be required to pay for only the remaining debt — $16 million for a property worth several times more than that.

The donation — notable for both its size and the unusual circumstance of a philanthropist gifting an entire high-rise — came as a surprise to Chabad, Cunin said. The 300,000-square-foot building, which will be dubbed the Chabad Campus for Jewish Life, will be among the largest Jewish centers in the world. “This is a lifelong dream that also allows me to honor my parents and my children,” Abady said in a statement. “When my family immigrated to Los Angeles in the 1970s [from Syria], Chabad was there for us. That was never forgotten.”

The center will also serve as a catch-all for Jewish life in Los Angeles, housing “a synagogue; Jewish life-cycle venues; youth and senior programming; educational facilities; support for thousands of Jewish students on college campuses; and infrastructure for large communal gatherings and international events,” according to a statement, as well as specialized programming for children with special needs, services for California’s growing aging population and a museum of “Jewish history, heritage and the story of the Land of Israel.”

While some floors will immediately be pressed into service, readying the rest of the building for use will be a lengthy undertaking, said Cunin. One step Chabad has already taken is affixing mezuzahs to the doorframes of the spaces that will be in immediate use. By the time the full building is operational, they will need many more, which Cunin said presents its own logistical challenges.

“We already talked to our local mezuzah supplier, because it’s quite a few,” he said. “We put [a mezuzah] on one of the floors where we have a makeshift setup. But there are hundreds, maybe thousands…actually, I don’t know. But definitely hundreds of doors throughout the campus.”

