Your Daily Phil: HIAS helps synagogues sponsor refugees + New religious mental health coalition

Forever Searching for a Tenth: In The New York Times, Mark Oppenheimer reflects on the other victim of Robert Bowers’ murderous shooting spree at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh: the minyan. “There is a tendency, when discussing the Tree of Life massacre, to draw lessons that feel widely applicable, not limited to the case of Jews: demands for tighter gun laws, rallying cries against ‘white supremacy’ and pleas for interfaith cooperation. These universalist appeals make the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history an occasion for well-meaning policy advocacy or moral uplift. To believe in them, you don’t need to know, or care, anything about Jews specifically… Robert Bowers did not just deprive those he murdered of their lives. He deprived them of the opportunity to practice their religion — what’s more, he obstructed the religious practice of those who depended on the victims’ presence. And because the murders were committed early on a Sabbath morning, soon after the synagogue building opened, the people caught in his gunfire were reliable attendees, the ones who showed up early, who kept the community running.” [NYT]



Not Just Kosher Chicken: In The Times of Israel, Cnaan Lidor interviews Katharina von Schnurbein about her efforts to bolster Jewish life across Europe. “Four years into her stint as the European Union’s coordinator on combating antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein asked her boss to add the words “and Fostering Jewish Life” to her official job title… It signaled her shift from merely countering hatred and discrimination of Jews, using tools such as the working definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Under von Schnurbein, her office added a new and tricky role: defending Jewish customs, such as kosher slaughter, from growing scrutiny or limitations, including by governments of EU member states and even institutions of the European Union itself. ‘I came to realize in the first three years that countering antisemitism only serves an ultimate goal, which is to foster Jewish life, to make sure that Jewish life can flourish… So we started focusing on that.'” [TOI]



Cultural Heritage Brought to You By…: The New York Times’ Alex Marshall reports on the changing methods of funding for British cultural institutions, from state budgets to private philanthropy. “When the [London’s National Portrait Gallery] reopened to the public [after a $53 million renovation], visitors enter the National Portrait Gallery via the Ross Courtyard, named after a retail magnate who donated more than $5 million for the refurbishment. One floor is now called the Blavatnik Wing, after a Ukrainian-born businessman who gave the museum nearly $13 million. The site’s three new classrooms, designed for school visits, are also named for donors. ‘The funding model for British museums is changing,’ [museum director Nicholas] Cullinan said. ‘We’re definitely having to become a lot better at fund-raising’… Until recently, when major British museums planned significant work, their first port of call was often national or local government… Now, such offers are harder to come by… The National Portrait Gallery’s renovation was ‘a revelation,’ [said Paul Ramsbottom, the chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, one of Britain’s largest institutional arts donors], but the wider situation was ‘a real worry for the sector, and for heritage in the U.K.’” [NYT]