Your Daily Phil: Hebrew College expands interfaith work + HIllel’s brand refresh

Elevating the early-career teen engagement experience

The Jewish Education Project

“When I began my career as a teen engagement professional, I set a lofty goal of doubling attendance for the local teen program. I tried everything to get teens to show up so I could reach my goal. But I was so focused on this one aspect of my work that my attempts at raising numbers failed each time. In James Clear’s groundbreaking book, Atomic Habits, he argues that when we set goals, we are often so focused on the outcome – whether it’s running a marathon, writing a book or becoming the next president – that we lose sight of the identity we are trying to embody. He states that if we really want to write a book, then we must embody the identity of the writer and approach every situation with the question, ‘what would a writer do?’” writes Jodie Goldberg, director of the Generate fellowship, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The Generate fellowship: “For early-career teen engagement professionals, it is essential to help them establish strategic habits that will serve as a foundation for a career in the field of Jewish education. That’s why The Jewish Education Project created The Generate fellowship, a one-year fellowship experience aimed to provide early-career teen engagement professionals (0-3 years of experience) with the tools, skills and knowledge to become stronger mentors for the teens they serve.”

Being a mentor: “The Generate fellowship encourages early-career teen engagement professionals to shift away from setting goals to support their teens to embodying the role of ‘mentor’ for the teens they serve. In our pre-survey findings, only 26% of teen engagement professionals articulated they felt equipped to serve as mentors for the teens they serve. As a result of participation in the Generate fellowship, 95% of teen professionals saw themselves as more equipped to serve as a mentor for them.’”

Sharing knowledge: “The Generate fellowship encourages early-career teen engagement professionals to embody a professional practice that shifts away from setting goals to locate resources that will elevate their teen programming to becoming professionals who are always engaging with diverse resources in order to elevate their professional practice. When a teen engagement professional begins their professional journey, there is no ‘guidebook’ provided for where to access resources to address the challenges they face and guide the teens they serve. Only 43% of fellows in year one of the fellowship said they actually knew where to access resources around teen engagement. By the time they completed the program, 76% of fellows said they knew where to go in order to access resources related to teen engagement.”

People, then programs: Building a Jewish community in the nation’s capital

John Baggaley

“On a Wednesday night at the end of June, 20 young Jewish adults attended a Washington Nationals game together. Most of the group didn’t know each other prior to arriving that evening, and most didn’t even care for baseball. In fact, the only thing this entire group had in common was that either I or my colleague Lindsay Goldman had personally asked each attendee to come hang out with us that night,” writes Lilli Shvartsmann, a rising fourth-year rabbinical student at The Jewish Theological Seminary, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Our goal: “Just three weeks before the baseball game, Lindsay and I arrived in the Washington D.C. metro area with the goal of meeting college-aged interns — primarily in D.C. and the northern Virginia suburbs. We are both former Hillel interns, current rabbinical students at The Jewish Theological Seminary and Slifka-Nadich Fellows, participants in a fellowship that connects JTS rabbinical students to young adults and Hillels to teach egalitarian Torah and provide rabbinic presence.”

Coffee dates: “After a week or two, and lots of follow-up (and creative outreach), our calendars were full of coffee dates. Most were with people who did not grow up involved in their congregations or Jewish communities, but were thirsty for a connection to Judaism that they had begun, for the first time, to pave for themselves. Others included folks who wanted to meet Jews their own age locally to form a community. I met students who converted to Judaism in college or grew up in interfaith families. At the coffee shop of their choice, we spent over an hour getting to know each other deeply, dreaming big of a Jewish world that included exactly who they wanted to be, and connecting over our passions.”

The challenge: “At the end of our initial hour together I knew exactly what each student wanted out of an amorphous Jewish experience this summer. Then I faced the real challenge: how to help them achieve it. The baseball game was our first effort to bring folks together. In a thin row of nosebleed bleachers, our students mingled and got to know each other, happy to gather with people in a similar stage of life. We formed micro communities in D.C. and northern Virginia, complete with Shabbat meals, weekly lunch and learns, and more social events like axe throwing, happy hours and bowling.”

