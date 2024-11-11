Your Daily Phil: Hard-hit kibbutz comes to U.S. to thank donors, look for further help

Good Monday morning.

When Ido Shwartz, the director of philanthropy for Kibbutz Be’eri, appears at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly this week in Washington, D.C., his main purpose will be to express gratitude to all the donors who stepped up in a moment of need to support the Western Negev kibbutz, which was one of the hardest hit communities in last year’s Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

Fundraising for the rehabilitation of the kibbutz will be secondary, he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

“Coming to say thank you to the many Jewish federations that financially supported the emergency campaign of Kibbutz Be’eri is the first thing,” Shwartz told eJP. “I think it’s really important to pay them respect, give them tribute, because they gave us money before we knew how to define the needs of the community, before we knew what is the role of the government in the rehabilitation process. People just gave us money with no questions asked.”



One hundred and one members of the kibbutz — about 10% of its population — were killed in the Oct. 7 attack, including Canadian-Israeli peace and women’s rights activist Vivian Silver, along with 31 security personnel. Another 30 members were taken hostage by Hamas, along with two people who had fled to the kibbutz from the massacre at the nearby Nova music festival. Hamas still holds 10 kibbutz members captive in Gaza, and continuing to raise awareness of their plight and call for their release is another major purpose for the delegation visit, Shwartz said.

Though he is not a member of the kibbutz, Shwartz began volunteering with it shortly after the massacre, leaving his job as head of fundraising for the Re’ut Rehabilitation Hospital in Tel Aviv to spearhead Be’eri’s fundraising efforts. He will lead a delegation of three teams to the U.S. on this visit. His three-member team at the General Assembly will also be meeting with U.S. government officials and will then travel to the JNF Global Conference in Dallas, Texas. The other two two-member teams will meet with supporters in synagogues, churches and universities in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Though the community’s needs are dynamic and still not entirely known, their fundraising efforts are currently focused on three pillars, said Shwartz.

The first pillar is maintaining community unity at a time rife with variability and change, with most of the community still living in temporary housing and no clear understanding of who will return.

The second is the economic revitalization of the kibbutz industries with impact investment in the agriculture sector, the carpentry, the cheese and dairy factory, the industrial print shop, the winery, the vet and the bike shop so that once the war is over they can start back up from a position of strength, he said.

And the third most difficult pillar is the capital campaign for rebuilding kibbutz infrastructure, said Shwartz. One hundred and thirty-two structures on the kibbutz — including 121 private homes and 11 community buildings — were burned and destroyed. The governmental Tekuma administration has estimated their rebuilding will cost NIS 470 million ($126 million), the majority of which the government is expected to provide, though the numbers have not been finalized yet.

“But it is more complicated with that because we don’t want to go back to Oct. 7, 2023. We want to build back better,” said Shwartz.

He said he believes that by 2027 his position will become obsolete, with the hope that Be’eri can not only stop being a recipient of philanthropic funds but can again become a donor to charitable causes.

“Kibbutz Be’eri used to give grants to various good causes in the Western Negev area,” he said. “We want Kibbutz Be’eri to regain its position as a philanthropic entity. We are not going to be a charity.”

