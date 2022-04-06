Your Daily Phil: Grinspoon renews camp grants + How Repair the World will spend $7 million

Good Wednesday morning!

When the Harold Grinspoon Foundation announced, in March 2020, that it would be providing $10 million in unrestricted matching grants to nearly 100 Jewish overnight camps, it was one of the Jewish philanthropic world’s first major initiatives to tide over nonprofits during the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly all camps closed that summer, and the matching grants, called All Together Now, were a piece of the stopgap funding that allowed the camps to survive. The grants were renewed the next year — with the Grinspoon Foundation contributing $5 million, an anonymous donor giving another $5 million and some additional funding coming from other foundations — to help camps close budget gaps from 2020. The grants were matched with double the fundraising — about $20 million — from the camps, which were given allocations based on size.

But now, as camps increasingly return to the pre-pandemic status quo, and enrollment at many of them is projected to exceed 2019’s numbers, the Grinspoon Foundation is renewing All Together Now for at least a third year, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned. The foundation will give a total of up to $5 million to be matched at the same rate by 106 camps. It’s one more sign that some interventions of 2020, intended to address an emergency, are becoming permanent features of the Jewish nonprofit world.

“Our mission is long-term financial sustainability,” Sarah Eisinger, director of the foundation’s JCamp 180 program, told eJP. “It starts to get baked in and it starts to influence the rest of our grant making. I hope we take these lessons from what we learned in All Together Now and carry that forward to the rest of our grant making.”

The grants are a significant increase from the Grinspoon Foundation’s prior giving to Jewish camps, which totalled approximately $1 million annually pre-pandemic. In addition to more than $20 million given by the foundation and its partners in 2020 and 2021, more than 34,000 donors gave a total of nearly $38 million in matching grants, with the average donation hovering a bit above $1,000.

This year, the reasoning behind the program has shifted. At the pandemic’s onset, camp professionals and their funders worried that COVID-19 could mean the end of Jewish camping. Now, although it’s clear that most camps will survive the pandemic largely intact, Eisinger says another set of worries justifies ongoing funding — including inflation, increased mental health support and a growth in scholarships that results from rising tuition.

“There’s a whole range of reasons why costs at camp are more expensive,” she said. “COVID has a long tail… So while their enrollment might come back this summer, it doesn’t mean that their financial model is perfectly whole.”