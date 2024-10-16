Your Daily Phil: Grappling with a conflicted Sukkot and Simchat Torah

Good Wednesday morning.

Ed note: In observance of the Sukkot holiday, which begins this evening, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, Oct. 28. Chag sameach!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a rapid effort by a London synagogue to dedicate a new Torah scroll in honor of the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks before Simchat Torah and on a donation to create an institute to train Jewish choir conductors. We feature an opinion piece by Jodie Goldberg about how to make your sukkah more meaningful, another by Erica Brown on what the Book of Ecclesiastes can teach us this year in particular and one by Rabbi Avi Killip on balancing the desire to mourn and to celebrate this Simchat Torah. We’ll start with a new study on the mental health challenges facing residents of Israel’s Western Negev.

Residents of the Western Negev face dire mental health challenges one year after the Oct. 7 terror attacks and start of the war in Gaza, due to the ongoing conflict and — an even greater extent — the country’s own political turmoil, according to a new study released on Monday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

The Negev Residents’ Resilience Index revealed widespread feelings of insecurity and mental health struggles for residents of the Western Negev in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The report indicates that more than half of the area’s residents perceive their living conditions as dangerous, with approximately 60% reporting high to moderate symptoms of stress and anxiety and about 50% of the residents in the Jewish localities exhibiting moderate or high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder.

It found that the domestic political turmoil and the threat of violence in Israeli society were perceived by all residents of the Western Negev as even more threatening than the threats of war that the country is facing on all fronts, researcher professor Bruria Adini, head of the emergency & disaster management department at Tel Aviv University, told eJP.

The study was conducted by New Land Now, a nonprofit formed after Oct. 7 dedicated to the strategic revival of the Western Negev, in collaboration with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Tel Hai College, as well as Indicate, a strategic consulting and digital communication company. It is the most thorough examination of the local population’s emotional state since the onset of the conflict.

The report, the second released by the group so far, was created to assess the psychological resilience of the local population and evaluate the ongoing war’s impact on southern residents, said David Gabbay, chairman of New Land Now and a survivor of Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Re’im where he was a member of the emergency response team. He was evacuated first to Eilat and then to an apartment complex in Tel Aviv with his family and community where he is still living today.

Results point to the need of equipping relevant authorities with data-driven tools to develop effective measures tailored to the specific needs of each Western Negev community individually, the researchers concluded in the report. “The policymakers need to look at the numbers and see the diversity among the different communities in order to design the interventions,” Adini said. “It’s not one suit fits all…and you need to have civic engagement as part of anything you plan.”



The report will be used as a baseline study for the Western Negev population and is part of ongoing analysis of the general population in Israel, which includes five previous studies since the start of the war, she said.

One element that has impacted the level of resilience and governmental trust especially in the kibbutzim and moshavim and in the Bedouin community is the issue of the hostages remaining in Gaza, said Adini. “The fact that they feel that not enough is being done [to bring the hostages home]—that there is a conflict of interest—impacts on their [resilience level], on their level of trust,” she said. “The hostages are from the kibbutzim and some of the Bedouin [communities.] For them, it’s very personal…they are directly impacted.”

Western Negev residents also expressed dissatisfaction with the level of mental health treatments available in the region, which for some is a deciding factor in their choice to return to the area, said Gabbay. “People don’t want to go back or have difficulties coming back to their homes because they feel that the treatments they will receive at the mental health level will not be high-level,” he said.

In light of this, New Land Now is planning the creation of a healing village on 33 acres in Kibbutz Sa’ad, which will provide both traditional and alternative therapeutic treatments for the area residents, he said. They will be receiving some funding from the government but are also looking for philanthropic partners who will help them raise matching funds to reach the $12 million budget goal needed for the facility, Gabbay said.

The researchers hope to issue four resilience reports each year and make them available to relevant authorities and organizations such as local communities, government ministries or philanthropic groups and individuals who want tobetter understand the process the region is undergoing in terms of economic indicators, relevant social issues and mental health needs, and the impact of interventions and projects being implemented.This will enable them to more wisely invest resources and funding, and create the appropriate programs which will help more efficiently in the rehabilitation of the area and avoid duplication of projects, Gabbay said.

“First, let them understand what’s going on, understand what the situation is, understand what the processes are,” he said. “Let them understand data and then accordingly [they will be much wiser when] they come and contribute their part to the rehabilitation framework because everything will be based on numbers and data and insights.”

Read the full report here.