Your Daily Phil: Garland at ADL: Probes of hate crimes against Jews tripled
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we feature an inaugural conference “for rabbis, by rabbis,” where candid conversations with peers from across the denominational spectrum covered Israel, antisemitism and more. We report on insights from a survey conducted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington about boosting engagement in organized Jewish life among young adults; and we feature an opinion piece by Karyn Grossman Gershon in honor of International Women’s Day. Also in this issue: Yale Women’s Club, Jewish Gen X-ers, and the Lundbeck Foundation. We’ll start with the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference, which was held in Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday. Shabbat Shalom!
Attorney General Merrick Garland gave voice to the fears of many Jewish Americans in his keynote address on Thursday at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference, where some 4,000 attendees at the Jacob Javits Convention Center heard eye-popping statistics and firsthand accounts of Jew-hatred, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen from the event.
Garland, whose own grandmother fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe, leaving behind two siblings who were murdered in the Holocaust, may be uniquely positioned to understand this moment in America, with antisemitism running at historic levels in the wake of Oct. 7. So when he quietly referenced a statistic — that between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30 of this year, the FBI opened more than three times the number of anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the previous four months — it landed with a punch. Yet even that striking statistic, Garland said, does not “begin to capture the fear in which I know Jewish communities have been living.”
Thursday’s keynote address was a contrast from the day prior, which included a controversial opening session. The political divide was palpable at the conference on Wednesday morning, despite the ADL’s calls for unity in the months since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.
Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, was presented with the inaugural ADL Abraham Accords Champion Award for his role in helping to broker the Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries, in 2020.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO, defended his decision to honor Kushner less than a day after the former president nearly swept the Super Tuesday primaries, essentially guaranteeing him the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
“Our next speaker is someone who I disagree with strenuously. He worked for a White House that I consistently and we at the ADL publicly criticized in the strongest terms. And we’ve had more than enough phone calls,” Greenblatt told the gathering, stressing that the ADL is nonpartisan. “But I invited him to speak here.”
“I really don’t care how you vote, but the Abraham Accords are a groundbreaking achievement,” Greenblatt said. Dozens of attendees exited the room as Kushner took to the stage.
Throughout the two-day conference, dozens of global experts, advocates and leaders in the fight against antisemitism took the stage and lead panels. High-profile speakers included Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism; Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Management and UJA-Federation of New York chair; Rabbi David Wolpe, the ADL’s inaugural rabbinic fellow; and Daniel Lifshitz, an advocate for Israeli hostages in Gaza whose grandfather, Oded, is in captivity and whose grandmother, Yocheved, was released in November. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the audience by video.
D.C.-area federation surveys young adults, seeking to spot trends to get them more engaged
A yearlong study of Jewish young adults conducted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington found that most members of this age group are only loosely connected to Jewish groups, but by recognizing and taking advantage of key trends organizations can potentially boost their involvement, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Market research: The study drew on data from 2022 from three participating organizations — GatherDC, OneTable and the congregation Sixth & I — whose shared dataset represented nearly 37,000 people, roughly 30% of young adult Jews (ages 22-39) in the D.C. area. The federation explained that the research was necessary in order to better understand the behavior of the age group, which makes up approximately 40% of the Jewish adult population in the region. The organization is also already heavily invested in young adults, allocating more than $600,000 a year to boost their engagement in the Jewish community.
Fill the gaps: “One of the incredible things about this project was the collaboration – each organization supports young adult life, but in a unique way,” said Alexandra Tureau, GatherDC’s managing director. “Now we get to think about how to fill the gaps together, rather than isolated. Our hope is that this information will enable us to strengthen our community and facilitate relevant, active and meaningful Jewish life for all those we serve.”
Autumn attraction: Two of the key findings were that young adults were more likely to participate in Jewish communal activities in the fall High Holy Day season and if the barriers to entry were lowered — a centralized list of events, easier registration processes and offering more “structured events that help create welcoming spaces for newcomers” would all potentially be helpful. Acting on that information, OneTable and Sixth & I co-hosted a Rosh Hashanah dinner last September; it was a sold-out event.
If you build it, they will come: “While this [engagement with Jewish young adults] has always been central to Federation’s work, it has taken on additional significance since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and the rise in antisemitism,” the federation said in a statement. “As young adults are seeking to build strong Jewish communities, Federation will continue to support strengthening their ties to each other and creating ongoing meaningful engagement. Failure to do so would be letting down a generation.”
‘Zionism: A New Conversation’ brings together 110 rabbis across denominations to talk about Israel
Since the pandemic hit and the many national conferences went on pause, there hasn’t been a national convening specifically for rabbis to discuss Israel. An inaugural three-day conference, titled “Zionism: A New Conversation” and held Monday through Wednesday in Miami, provided an opportunity for a wide range of rabbis to grapple with the Israel-Hamas war, the rise in antisemitism and more, reports Jay Deichter for eJewishPhilanthropy.
By rabbis, for rabbis: Sponsored by the Lisa and Michael Leffell Foundation, the Paul E. Singer Foundation and Maimonides Fund, the conference was designed by an advisory committee of rabbis of different denominations, ages and locations, who in turn invited 110 rabbis from congregations, day schools, rabbinical schools and Jewish organizations across the U.S. to participate. Session topics included reengaging youth when discussing Israel, creating allies, understanding social media and reclaiming Zionism, but the conference was also about “embracing ourselves,” Yael Dadoun, a Reform rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Cleveland, told eJP. “Defining our own identities as Jews, as Zionists, and owning those narratives, rather than constantly having to deal with being defined from the outside.”
The need pre-dated Oct. 7: The urgency of the conference may have intensified after Oct. 7, but it was in the works since winter 2023, according to Michael Leffell of the eponymous foundation. “Israel was getting ripped apart at that time by all these internal divisions over the proposed judicial reform, and we saw it impacting American Jewry. Conversations were getting more divisive,” he said. “We heard about some rabbis who declined to say the prayer for the State of Israel or for the government of Israel. And I thought that was really terrible. People were losing sight of the centrality of Israel to the Jewish people.”
Space for candor: Leffell noted that the conference was “off the record” because “we wanted to create as brave an environment as possible, as comfortable an environment as possible, so there can be very candid discussion.”
Helping women in wartime: Key lessons in honor of International Women’s Day
“The needs of women in wartime have been deprioritized for far too long, over too many conflicts. Today, on International Women’s Day, NGOs should recommit themselves to meeting these vast needs, remembering that partnerships and the sharing of best practices is fundamental to such efforts,” writes Karyn Grossman Gershon, CEO of Project Kesher, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Consider their needs: “The toll of war is uniquely felt by women and can be seen in the negative impacts on women’s physical and mental health. For example, the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) has shared data on miscarriages from Dr. Tetyana Postolovska, who works out of one of the organization’s mobile reproductive clinics in Ukraine. Her calculations show that the number of women who have lost pregnancies has increased by approximately 10% to 15% compared to the country’s pre-war period. There is evidence that women are also experiencing spikes in postpartum depression, breastfeeding issues and early onset menopause, as well as higher levels of anxiety and panic disorders… With the knowledge that it’s essential to understand the impact of traumatic stress on the body in order to address its impact on society, Project Kesher has advanced women-focused wartime health initiatives in Ukraine and Israel, delivering needed resources and emotional support.”
Use their knowledge: “[T]here is a growing understanding that women’s global needs must be met through channels that include international aid. However, NGOs providing that aid — as well as information, programs and services — should also be aware of the importance of centering the voices of women on the ground in their decision-making. Those that fail to take this step too often discover too late that their efforts have been duplicative, ineffective or simply less than meaningful; while with the input of those who fully understand the specific realities of those in need, as well as the larger cultural and societal context, organizations can and often do generate impact.”
Indelible Moments: In Tablet, writer Eduardo Halfon recounts moments from his childhood as a Jew in 1970s Guatemala when encounters with symbols of antisemitism left a lasting impression, even if he didn’t fully comprehend their context at the time. “The only sounds at that hour of the morning were the shrieking din of a flock of parakeets up in the palm tree and the clinking of my father’s clubs in the golf bag and the metallic scraping of his cleats on the dry pebbles… My father ordered me too firmly to hurry up, holding the door open and waiting for me to enter. My brother echoed my father, standing beside him. But I ignored them. I had only recently learned to read capital letters and I still stopped at any sign or lettering to practice… I can still see me standing there that Sunday morning and reading the black, all-caps sentence written on the sign and immediately understanding that for the members of that club, and for some if not all of my fellow Guatemalans, there was no difference between me and a dog. I must have been 6 or 7 years old when I found out that the sign existed, either because I saw it along with my father and brother on a cold Sunday morning, or because my father described it to me one day that he now no longer remembers. And since then I’ve never been able to forget it. Not so much due to the sign itself, but to the feeling of rupture that it left inside me. From that moment on—from that one black, hateful sentence—my two worlds became forever separated, and I was outcast from both of them.” [Tablet]
The ‘Right’ Flexibility: With an estimated 15-20% of the world’s population exhibiting some form of neurodivergence, executive coach and psychologist Samantha Madhosingh shares insights into the experiences and needs of neurodiverse employees in the workplace in Forbes. “Neurodiversity encompasses individual differences in brain function and describes various conditions, including ADHD, Tourette syndrome, autism, dyslexia, and dysgraphia… Robin Adamowicz, a neuro-inclusive workplace practice program manager with autism and ADHD, told me in an interview that neurodivergent employees are often silent because of the ‘fear and stigma’ that exists. Many employees don’t disclose being neurodivergent because they are worried that ‘you might fire me, stop offering me new projects I am interested in, or I won’t get promoted,’ she said… ‘The ability to work flexibly is essential,’ Daniel Aherne, founder of Adjust and recently diagnosed with ADHD, told me in an interview. ‘This may be working from home or being able to work at quieter times. But it also helps when managers have flexibility in systems and a flexible approach. They need a manager who is really clear on the outcome they want, what must be done and by when, but then gives the employee flexibility in how it gets done. That’s the flexibility that helps, not constantly moving deadlines.’” [Forbes]
With a time of 2:35:39, Melkamu Jember, 33, of Israel won the 13th International Jerusalem Winner Marathon this morning in Jerusalem.
Some 40,000 participants — including 15,000 IDF soldiers in reserve and regular service, members of security and rescue forces and 1,800 international runners — took part in the marathon, which incorporated landmarks such as walls of the Old City, Sultan’s Pool, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, Mount Scopus, Mount of Olives and other sites.
