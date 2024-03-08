Your Daily Phil: Garland at ADL: Probes of hate crimes against Jews tripled

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week's edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy, Jewish Insider and The Circuit stories, including: How 'Dear White Staffers' turned into an anti-Israel, antisemitic account; The rescue mission that tested burgeoning Israel-Indonesia relations; Eugene Vindman offers tough love to Israel as he pursues congressional campaign.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we feature an inaugural conference "for rabbis, by rabbis," where candid conversations with peers from across the denominational spectrum covered Israel, antisemitism and more. We report on insights from a survey conducted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington about boosting engagement in organized Jewish life among young adults; and we feature an opinion piece by Karyn Grossman Gershon in honor of International Women's Day. Also in this issue: Yale Women's Club, Jewish Gen X-ers, and the Lundbeck Foundation. We'll start with the Anti-Defamation League's Never is Now conference, which was held in Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave voice to the fears of many Jewish Americans in his keynote address on Thursday at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference, where some 4,000 attendees at the Jacob Javits Convention Center heard eye-popping statistics and firsthand accounts of Jew-hatred, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen from the event.

Garland, whose own grandmother fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe, leaving behind two siblings who were murdered in the Holocaust, may be uniquely positioned to understand this moment in America, with antisemitism running at historic levels in the wake of Oct. 7. So when he quietly referenced a statistic — that between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30 of this year, the FBI opened more than three times the number of anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the previous four months — it landed with a punch. Yet even that striking statistic, Garland said, does not “begin to capture the fear in which I know Jewish communities have been living.”

Thursday’s keynote address was a contrast from the day prior, which included a controversial opening session. The political divide was palpable at the conference on Wednesday morning, despite the ADL’s calls for unity in the months since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, was presented with the inaugural ADL Abraham Accords Champion Award for his role in helping to broker the Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries, in 2020.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO, defended his decision to honor Kushner less than a day after the former president nearly swept the Super Tuesday primaries, essentially guaranteeing him the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Our next speaker is someone who I disagree with strenuously. He worked for a White House that I consistently and we at the ADL publicly criticized in the strongest terms. And we’ve had more than enough phone calls,” Greenblatt told the gathering, stressing that the ADL is nonpartisan. “But I invited him to speak here.”

“I really don’t care how you vote, but the Abraham Accords are a groundbreaking achievement,” Greenblatt said. Dozens of attendees exited the room as Kushner took to the stage.

Throughout the two-day conference, dozens of global experts, advocates and leaders in the fight against antisemitism took the stage and lead panels. High-profile speakers included Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism; Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Management and UJA-Federation of New York chair; Rabbi David Wolpe, the ADL’s inaugural rabbinic fellow; and Daniel Lifshitz, an advocate for Israeli hostages in Gaza whose grandfather, Oded, is in captivity and whose grandmother, Yocheved, was released in November. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the audience by video.

