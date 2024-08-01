Your Daily Phil: Fundraising for Israel 300 days after Oct. 7

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish Federations of North America’s and Jewish Funders Network’s upcoming international conferences, and feature an opinion piece by Rachel Mohl Abrahams about the impact of investing in professional development for day school educators. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Shira Koch Epstein, Rabbi Paul Resnick and Ilana Schatz. We’ll start with the status of JFNA’s Israel Emergency Campaign 300 days after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

In the days and weeks following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the Jewish federation system’s decisions about how to allocate funds to Israeli communities and individuals in need were simple, even as they were overwhelming.

“It was very clear and almost binary: They eat, they don’t eat. There’s initial trauma response or clothing, or there isn’t,” Rebecca Caspi, the director of Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel office, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this morning.

Now, 300 days and more than $850 million later, JFNA’s Israel Emergency Campaign has shifted its allocations process away from that type of immediate, trust-based giving and toward the data-based strategic grant-making that it is used to, she said.

“We have to stop you and recognize, today is day 300. Nobody could have imagined on Oct. 7 or Nov. 1 or Dec. 31, when we were still in the urgent response stage, that 300 days later, we would be sitting here considering [new] grants for evacuees in the north who are still evacuated and may still need some basic service support that we may provide,” Caspi said.

“So even as we’re shifting into more systemic, strategic grant-making, we’re also still very engaged in seeing urgent needs for which philanthropy remains the main support,” she said.

As of last month, the Jewish federations system — both the umbrella JFNA and individual federations — has allocated more than $469 million to Israeli causes, representing approximately 55% of the total amount raised. (Caspi noted that this tally of funds raised and allocated is likely lower than in reality as it only represents the amounts that JFNA knows about it, while additional funds have likely been raised and distributed by individual federations without JFNA being informed.)

According to Caspi, the amount of allocated funds is expected to increase soon as the JFNA allocation committee is scheduled to meet next week for another round of grant-making decisions.

Yet the fact that JFNA has not allocated a large percentage of the money that it has raised nearly a year into the emergency campaign and has reverted back to a slower, more bureaucratic method of grant-making has rankled some in the Israeli civil sector.

Caspi acknowledged that JFNA’s allocations process does slow things down, but said it was necessary for the organization to be as effective as possible. “Jewish federations are getting money out of the door as quickly as we responsibly can,” she said. “And I really want to stand on both of those qualifiers as quickly as we responsibly can. This work is far from simple, and we — as a philanthropic force — want to be smart and want to be effective, and it really takes time to do that in a way that honors the trust that has been placed on us.”

Caspi said JFNA is not keeping a portion of the money that it has raised in reserves in the case of a war with Hezbollah. She said JFNA believed that should such a future crisis arise, funders would step up and donate further.

“Are we holding back money in order to meet future needs? The answer is no. We are, as I said, doing everything we can and will allocate every penny of the funds that have been entrusted to us for the needs that we can support within our strategic priorities,” Caspi said. “And we know that if more needs arise, the community will continue to respond.”

Read the full report here.