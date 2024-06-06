Your Daily Phil: Funding fiasco leaves Iranian refugees stuck in limbo

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Institute for Curriculum Services spinning off from the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area to become an independent organization, and feature an opinion piece by Stephan Kline about the role of Jewish service work in non-Jewish communities. Also in this newsletter: Daniel Whitehead, Lily Serviansky and Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky. We’ll start with a funding shortfall that is leaving hundreds of refugees from Iran in limbo.

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Long Beach and West Orange County, Calif., was set to bring 375 Jewish and Bahá?í refugees from Iran to start new lives with family in Los Angeles this year, at a cost of roughly $1,000 per person.

But then, in April, the funding suddenly fell through, leaving the refugees, who have been approved for refugee status and waiting to enter the United States since 2016, stuck in limbo, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The sudden shortfall was the result of a decision by the Jewish Federation Los Angeles (JFedLA), which had initially agreed to fund the initiative, to pull out in light of shifting priorities after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. The organization maintains that it is still committed to bringing over the 375 refugees, but as time passes that may be more difficult, according to those involved.

This development comes amid general concern among activists that Jewish groups’ support for Iranian opposition to the regime is waning in light of the war in Israel and rising global antisemitism.

“I understand that we’re worried about Israel and antisemitism on campus, but we have a very limited opportunity, maybe incredibly limited opportunity, to get some Jews out of Iran. I think we should take it,” Trip Oldfield, CEO of JFCS, told eJP.

Although no written contracts were signed, JFedLA was expected to fund the program, with email communication showing the partners essentially signing off on the initiative. Planning meetings were held. Government approval was procured. Last September, HIAS, the Iranian American Jewish Federation (IAJF) and JFedLA organized an event, pushing community members to get their applications in for family members.

Emails obtained by eJP show Becky Sobelman-Stern, executive vice president and chief program officer of JFedLA, referring to funding the program and calling the JFedLA, JFCS, JFSLA and HIAS a “partnership.”

In early April, JFCS, HIAS and JFSLA were informed that JFedLA would no longer be providing funding. This initiative would have cost them $350,000 over four years, with the goal of serving 75 refugees per year, according to Oldfield.

Calls from frantic families are surging to both the JCFS and to the IAJF, especially as Iran clashes directly and indirectly with Israel. Persian Jews in Iran live in fear, often condemning Israel so they won’t be targeted by the Iranian government. (An Iranian Jewish man is now facing execution for killing a Muslim man, allegedly in self-defense.) “It is so outrageous that we would see the federation behave this way when they’re claiming to care so much about antisemitism and Israel when these are literally the Jews who are fleeing for their lives because of anti-Zionism,” a source involved with the planning for the refugees who asked to remain anonymous told eJP.

But Elliott Benjamin, IAJF’s vice president, said he has faith in JFedLA, which also funds an IAJF program unrelated to the Lautenberg Amendment, and , he added, has helped make the Los Angeles Iranian Jewish community “one of the most successful immigrant communities in the United States.” He referred to JFedLA and HIAS as the Los Angeles Iranian Jewish communities’ “big brothers and sisters,” whose support over the decades has been invaluable.

Once JFedLA’s funding fell through, JFSLA’s involvement in the program did as well. So JFCS’ most urgent need is funding for a part-time staff member who speaks Farsi now that JFSLA is no longer providing case management. Then JFCS needs additional funds for helping the refugees launch into their new lives, Oldfield said. HIAS said it is trying to cobble together whatever funding they can to get the program reopened.

“There’s a sense of urgency here, maybe that isn’t fully understood,” Oldfied said.

