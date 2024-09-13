Your Daily Phil: Free Jewish summer camp for upstate New Yorkers

Good Friday morning.

Bucking national trends, Jewish day schools in Florida have seen a major period of growth in enrollment in recent years, apparently owing to a combination of state-sponsored scholarships, innovative educational approaches and strategic investments. According to recent research by the Orthodox Union-affiliated Teach Coalition’s office of Jewish Education Policy and Research, in partnership with Step Up for Students, enrollment in Jewish day schools grew by 58% — from 8,492 students in 2007 to 13,379 in 2023, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The study attributes much of this growth to Florida’s state-sponsored education choice scholarship programs. The author of the study, Gabriel Aaronson, director for policy and research at Teach Coalition, told eJP, “In 2011-12, only 10% of Jewish school students in Florida received scholarships, but by 2022-23, this number had risen to 60%, with the average scholarship amount doubling from $3,820 to $8,090.”

Daniel Mitzner, director of government affairs at Teach Coalition, emphasized the importance of these scholarships in promoting Jewish enrollment across both Orthodox and non-Orthodox schools. “The numbers here are incredible and point to the effect of state scholarship programs on promoting Jewish enrollment across the Orthodox and non-Orthodox spectrum,” Mitzner said. “Advocating similar scholarship programs in other states should be a top priority for the Jewish community.” (While Teach Coalition supports such voucher programs for private schools, as do most other Orthodox groups, non-Orthodox Jews tend to be less supportive of these measures, prioritizing government investment in public schools.)

The study found that many schools are struggling to keep up with the demand, facing difficulties in expanding due to limited suitable properties and rising real estate prices. Danny Aqua, Southern states political director at Teach Coalition, warned: “Without legislative and regulatory action to reduce the hurdles to opening new schools, the lack of school building space may throttle growth in Florida’s Jewish day schools.”

While these school vouchers have had a major impact on enrollment, tuition costs for Jewish day schools can still remain high. The Jewish Leadership Academy (JLA), a Jewish middle and high school that opened in Miami last fall, is pioneering a new approach to providing scholarships through what it calls the JLA Scholarship Fund in order to address this issue.

Gil Perl, head of school at JLA, explained that because the institution is new, it “does not have a large donor base to rely upon,” requiring it to develop an alternative fundraising strategy: the JLA Scholarship Fund, which operates as a “fund of funds,” a finance term referring to a hedge fund that invests in other hedge funds rather than directly into businesses.

Under the initiative, Kawa Capital Management agreed to manage the fund without charging fees on investments of up to $20 million from its flagship fund. Investors in the fund agree to donate 50% of their gross returns to the school.

“For investment managers, managing a small amount of capital pro bono is often significantly easier than actually giving hard dollars. And given that generally 30% to 40% of the returns in a traditional hedge fund are retained by the investment firms, investors are also giving up only a small part of their returns,” Perl said.

“We’re essentially asking philanthropists to invest in something they believe in, with the potential for significant financial returns, all while making a tangible impact on education,” Perl said.

