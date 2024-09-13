Your Daily Phil: Free Jewish summer camp for upstate New Yorkers
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Farash Foundation providing free camp to upstate New Yorkers and on Jewish brothers' $75 million donation to the University of Wisconsin. We feature an opinion piece by Joel Citron highlighting the role of his family in his commitment to fighting antisemitism and defending Israel.
Bucking national trends, Jewish day schools in Florida have seen a major period of growth in enrollment in recent years, apparently owing to a combination of state-sponsored scholarships, innovative educational approaches and strategic investments. According to recent research by the Orthodox Union-affiliated Teach Coalition’s office of Jewish Education Policy and Research, in partnership with Step Up for Students, enrollment in Jewish day schools grew by 58% — from 8,492 students in 2007 to 13,379 in 2023, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.
The study attributes much of this growth to Florida’s state-sponsored education choice scholarship programs. The author of the study, Gabriel Aaronson, director for policy and research at Teach Coalition, told eJP, “In 2011-12, only 10% of Jewish school students in Florida received scholarships, but by 2022-23, this number had risen to 60%, with the average scholarship amount doubling from $3,820 to $8,090.”
Daniel Mitzner, director of government affairs at Teach Coalition, emphasized the importance of these scholarships in promoting Jewish enrollment across both Orthodox and non-Orthodox schools. “The numbers here are incredible and point to the effect of state scholarship programs on promoting Jewish enrollment across the Orthodox and non-Orthodox spectrum,” Mitzner said. “Advocating similar scholarship programs in other states should be a top priority for the Jewish community.” (While Teach Coalition supports such voucher programs for private schools, as do most other Orthodox groups, non-Orthodox Jews tend to be less supportive of these measures, prioritizing government investment in public schools.)
The study found that many schools are struggling to keep up with the demand, facing difficulties in expanding due to limited suitable properties and rising real estate prices. Danny Aqua, Southern states political director at Teach Coalition, warned: “Without legislative and regulatory action to reduce the hurdles to opening new schools, the lack of school building space may throttle growth in Florida’s Jewish day schools.”
While these school vouchers have had a major impact on enrollment, tuition costs for Jewish day schools can still remain high. The Jewish Leadership Academy (JLA), a Jewish middle and high school that opened in Miami last fall, is pioneering a new approach to providing scholarships through what it calls the JLA Scholarship Fund in order to address this issue.
Gil Perl, head of school at JLA, explained that because the institution is new, it “does not have a large donor base to rely upon,” requiring it to develop an alternative fundraising strategy: the JLA Scholarship Fund, which operates as a “fund of funds,” a finance term referring to a hedge fund that invests in other hedge funds rather than directly into businesses.
Under the initiative, Kawa Capital Management agreed to manage the fund without charging fees on investments of up to $20 million from its flagship fund. Investors in the fund agree to donate 50% of their gross returns to the school.
“For investment managers, managing a small amount of capital pro bono is often significantly easier than actually giving hard dollars. And given that generally 30% to 40% of the returns in a traditional hedge fund are retained by the investment firms, investors are also giving up only a small part of their returns,” Perl said.
“We’re essentially asking philanthropists to invest in something they believe in, with the potential for significant financial returns, all while making a tangible impact on education,” Perl said.
BUNK BOOST
Farash Foundation donates $16M to give free Jewish camp to all upstate New Yorkers
For many kids, September marks not only the return to school but more importantly begins the nine-month countdown until the return to summer camp. When Camp Seneca Lake’s summer 2025 registration opens on Friday, dozens of children in the Rochester, N.Y., area whose families would otherwise be unable to afford the soaring costs of camp will have the opportunity to partake in Jewish overnight camp at no cost as a result of a new initiative from the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
Free camp for all: Last week, the Farash Foundation launched Project Campfire. Over the next nine years, the foundation said it expects to commit $16 million to the project — which will provide children who self-identify as Jewish, are in grades three through nine and reside in the upstate New York counties of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston, Orleans, Genesee and Yates a “campership” that will fully fund one session of attendance at Camp Seneca Lake, regardless of the families’ income level. One four-week session at Camp Seneca Lake costs about $5,000.
Investment in the future: “In trying to think through the future of the Jewish community, and recognizing that Jewish camping, in particular overnight camps, are one of the top predictors of a Jewish child identifying as a Jewish adult, this seemed like the perfect way to invest in the youth of today, which will make the future of Rochester,” Jennie Schaff, CEO of the Farash Foundation, told eJP. The initiative comes on the heels of an earlier one that offset the cost by about 18% for children in the area to attend any Jewish camp of their choice. But free camp for all local Jewish children is “the first of its kind” in the U.S., according to Schaff.
MAJOR GIFTS
Marvin and Jeffrey Levy donate $75 million to UW-Madison in honor of their brother who died in 2021
Marvin and Jeffrey Levy, brothers and University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni, donated $75 million to their alma mater for a new engineering building that will be named in honor of their brother, Phillip, another graduate of the university, who died in 2021, the school announced on Wednesday. This represents the largest ever donation made to the university, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Stately gift: “Our family deeply appreciates the vital role engineering plays in driving innovations that advance our society and contribute to people’s quality and enjoyment of life. Jeff and I view support of this new engineering building as a gift to the state of Wisconsin,” Marvin said at an announcement event at the university.
History of giving: The brothers previously donated $20 million to help build a new UW-Madison College of Letters & Science academic building, which was named in honor of their parents, Irving and Dorothy Levy. In addition to the university, the pair donate to a large number of causes in Madison, including to the city’s rotary foundation’s scholarship program, its symphony orchestra, children’s museum, public library and Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as to the city’s Beth El and Beth Israel Center synagogues.
ALUMS TAKING ACTION
A responsibility to our past, our present and our future
“As the son of two Holocaust survivors, I always felt blessed to be born at a uniquely peaceful and prosperous moment in Jewish history,” writes USC alum Joel Citron — chair of the Board of Councilors of the USC Shoah Foundation, member of the university’s Presidential Leadership Council and vice chair of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation — in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “That sense of gratitude has been increasingly replaced with a powerful fear that in a world that’s moving backward, the fate of my children and future grandchildren will look more like that of Jews in the past.”
Danger revealed: “The nearly 16 million Jews around the globe today are divided primarily between Israel and the United States, but neither country feels like a refuge. My family was visiting my mother in Tel Aviv when Hamas attacked on Oct. 7. Returning to the U.S., we witnessed deeply troubling eruptions of antisemitism on college campuses — Jewish students being blocked from classes and told to go back to Poland, where my parents were lucky to have escaped with their lives… For the first time in their lives, my adult children are asking themselves: Is this where I belong? And if not here, then where am I safe?”
A new initiative: “Something has clearly gone awry in higher education, and it’s time for alumni and campus leaders to speak out with moral clarity and demand change… It is also vitally important that institutions like the USC Shoah Foundation lead efforts to assess and respond to antisemitism in all its forms — including antisemitism at USC, one of our country’s foremost universities… [T]his week, the foundation launched a major initiative, the Countering Antisemitism Laboratory, which will provide a platform for more research, education and a large testimony-based archive focused on the world’s oldest hatred.”
A collective obligation: “After Oct. 7, I vowed to my mother I would redouble my efforts to confront antisemitism, defend Israel’s right to exist and promote tolerance with unwavering determination. I understand and embrace the responsibility that survivors have bestowed upon us through their stories. I call on professors and administrators to listen, to reflect and to ensure that students are no longer taught to hate Jews. Will these efforts matter? I don’t know. But I owe it to my children to try.”
Worthy Reads
Teachable Moments: In The Times of Israel, Tammy Hoffman draws a lesson for teachers grappling with the approach of the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks from what educators discussed (or rather, didn’t discuss) after 9/11. “The central messages conveyed by the education system in the United States during the first months after 9/11 are a touchstone that can inform the response of the Israeli education system to the events of Oct. 7 and the ongoing war. The perspective gained over the 23 years since 2001 allows us to understand longer-term social processes, including the impact of how 9/11 was presented and discussed in American education, particularly regarding the boundaries of discourse… The students who have just begun the new school year should be exposed to the deeper questions that the war poses regarding the possibility for unity and cohesion, and the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. They must hold conversations about the different views that exist regarding these questions in classrooms with educators and not just on social media… Educators must rise to the occasion and discuss current events with their students, and deliberate on the implications of different positions regarding the war and its long-term effects. Failing to do so might well leave us with slogans of unity and patriotism but without the possibility of an actual foundation for change.” [TOI]
Solutions Ready and Waiting: There are key actions that could help reverse the infant and maternal mortality rates in regions around the world facing humanitarian crises, write Dr. Petra Khoury, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj and Dr. Kelle Moley in Devex. “Weakened health care systems and depleted essential health resources contribute to staggeringly high rates of maternal and newborn deaths. Some 64% of maternal deaths and 50% of newborn deaths occur in the 29 countries identified by the World Health Organization as being affected by humanitarian crises. Governments, NGOs, donors, development agencies and the private sector must come together to end all preventable deaths, including those in humanitarian settings. At this year’s World Health Assembly, a resolution was passed committing to expedite efforts in reducing maternal, newborn and child mortality. To support this, we hosted a roundtable of representatives from across the maternal and newborn health community, who have the ability and influence to deliver change, to drive a path forward to reduce maternal and newborn death, focusing on humanitarian crisis settings. The discussions brought to light that many of the solutions needed to reduce these deaths are already available, even in humanitarian crisis settings.” [Devex]
