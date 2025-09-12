Your Daily Phil: Experts warn of threats to Jewish leaders amid rising political violence

What You Should Know

America is entering into an “assassination culture,” the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab warned earlier this year, with political violence becoming increasingly common and justified by a growing segment of the population, particularly on the extreme left. “Given the current economic volatility and institutional distrust, the online normalization of political violence may increasingly translate into offline action,” the groups wrote in an April report. Their prediction has since proven tragically accurate, most recently with Wednesday’s killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

With antisemitism still raging throughout America, Jewish leaders — executive directors, CEOs and rabbis — are increasingly at risk as the public face of their institutions and movements. They are already being targeted online, at events, on college campuses and at their homes, and experts say that increased security at synagogues is not enough; Jewish leaders need individual protection.

Over the past six months, Hal Lewis, CEO and consultant at Leadership for Impact LLC, an executive coaching and organizational consulting firm specializing in nonprofit leadership, told eJewishPhilanthropy that his clients have contacted him worried about their houses and family being attacked. Their concerns are warranted after numerous incidents, such as last June’s when antisemitic graffiti was painted on the private homes of leaders from the Brooklyn Museum. “These aren’t people who should be worried about sending their kids to the local Jewish day school,” he said, “or their spouse being involved in communal life in a different capacity.”

One major change in where the threats are coming from is that they are often politically to the left, according to Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network and an outspoken critic of both the far left and far right. While the antisemitic far right still presents a major threat to the Jewish community — indeed the deadliest attack on Jews in the United States, the 2018 Tree of Life shooting, was carried out by an anti-immigration white nationalist — support for political violence is now becoming increasingly commonplace on the far left as well. “It was always assumed that the far left was antisemitic more in an ideological discourse,” Spokoiny said. “They were looking for cultural influence, and the far right was violent, they would do shootings, they would do that kind of stuff. Now that equation has changed. We know that the anti-Zionist far left can and has become violent as well.”

According to Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, the first step for keeping Jewish leaders safe is the same step recommended for keeping all Jews safe: training on situational awareness and countering active threats.

Lewis hopes this High Holy Day season, synagogues have a different kind of appeal, one that is not financial, but simply acknowledges that these threats need to be taken seriously. “I don’t want us to be victimized as a community by a failure of imagination,” he said. “We may choose to go in one way in one community and another in another, but we’ve got to be talking about this, and it’s not just about security cameras in shuls.”

Read the full report here.