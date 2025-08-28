Your Daily Phil: Echoes of Tree of Life: Jewish groups’ heartbreak, resolve after Minn. church shooting

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Local and international Jewish organizations and leaders decried yesterday’s deadly shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, which was carried out by a shooter who had reportedly written antisemitic statements and praise for mass murderers on the assault rifle used in the attack. Two students, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, were killed in the shooting, and 17 people, 14 of them children, were injured, with seven in critical condition, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Responses to the shooting ranged from general horror and condemnation to specific calls for stricter gun control, with some groups comparing the Minneapolis tragedy to past mass shootings, including the 2018 attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In a joint statement, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, Minneapolis Jewish Federation and St. Paul Jewish Federation stressed unity and highlighted the ties between the state’s Jewish and Catholic communities. “Minnesota’s Catholic community has shown up time and time again for our Jewish community when we have faced moments of heartbreak and suffering,” the statement read. “During this time of crisis, we stand with you, offering our prayers and our support. … Sacred spaces must remain sacred; sanctuaries remaining as sanctuaries and schools as schools – all free of terror and hate.”

The Orthodox Union noted that the attack took place at a Mass held in the school’s adjoining church as students prayed together ahead of the start of the school year. “We must pause and consider the multiple dimensions of this epic tragedy. The hopeful anticipation and excitement of the beginning of the school year for the children, the family, and the school community, was destroyed today in the senseless and intentional murder of school children engaged in worship,” the OU wrote. “Our hearts are broken, but our resolve is strong to stand together against hate.”

Unverified images of the alleged shooter’s gun and ammunition magazines showed that they had been covered in phrases, such as “6 million wasn’t enough,” “Burn Israel,” “Israel must fall” and “Destroy HIAS,” referring to the Jewish immigrant resettlement organization. The assailant’s gun also included praise for mass killers “across the ideological spectrum,” including white supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government actors, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which released a study of school shooters last week.

“Our community knows all too well the pain, grief, and fear of violent attacks against those who come together to learn, pray, and partake in community. We are also alarmed by the vile statements of hatred uncovered in the alleged shooter’s social media accounts,” the Jewish Federations of North America wrote in a statement.

A HIAS spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider that the attack at the Annunciation Catholic Church “echoes the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, when Jews were murdered in their place of worship,” as the Tree of Life shooter specifically invoked HIAS’ work as a motivation for his attack.

In response to the Minneapolis attack, the Reform movement’s Religious Action Center demanded congressional action to address gun control. “Thoughts and prayers will never be enough; indeed, the victims themselves were children at prayer. Congress must take immediate action to stop gun violence,” Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of RAC, said in a statement.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, similarly called for government action on gun control, as well as anti-extremism programs. “This doesn’t need to keep happening. Our children, and all of us, deserve to live free from gun violence,” Spitalnick said. “Our government isn’t powerless to stop these acts of hate and violence. Yet this administration continues to decimate key anti-extremism and hate crime prevention programs, while Washington fails to move forward sensible gun reforms, all while our communities pay the price.”

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, who represented Parkland, Fla., as its congressman during the 2018 school shooting there, lamented that he “[wished] there is more I could do than say I’m sorry that a killer attacked a Catholic school and church during mass, but I am so very, very sorry. And I’m thinking of every victim, family member and survivor of gun violence from Parkland and the many communities who have suffered the enormity of loss that the Minneapolis community is feeling today.”