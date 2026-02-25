Your Daily Phil: Don’t forget us: Rising needs, flagging support as Ukraine war marks 4 years

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A bill that would effectively criminalize egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall, including in the southern section where today many Reform and Conservative families celebrate bar and bat mitzvahs, passed its initial reading in the Knesset today by a 56-47 vote. The measure was hailed by Haredi and other Orthodox politicians as a victory for traditionalism and sharply denounced by progressive Jewish leaders and Israeli opposition members as a blow to religious freedom and an insult to Diaspora Jewry.

From here, the bill heads to the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, where it will be subject to further debate and amendments, before it can head back to the plenum for its final two votes.

The bill, which was proposed by Knesset Member Avi Maoz, the head of the far-right religious Noam Party, comes amid renewed debate over the long-stalled Western Wall Compromise, a 2016 agreement that would have given progressive movements official control over the egalitarian plaza, following a High Court of Justice hearing related to the matter earlier this month, as well as a separate, larger dispute in Israel over the role and authority of the court system.

In a heated response to the bill, Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari noted that the bill comes as American Jews have come to Israel’s aid for the past two-plus years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “What will you say the next time you visit the American Jewish community? What will you say to them? What will you say to those amazing people who after Oct. 7 donated [$2 billion]? … Who brought the money to Sderot and Ofakim, to the reconstruction of the [Gaza] envelope…? The Jews of the Diaspora,” Ben Ari said. “Instead of saying thank-you to them, you are passing this bill, which is a thumb in the eye.”

In the days before the bill was put forward, the Jewish Agency for Israel, along with the Reform and Conservative movements and other international Jewish groups, sought to scuttle the vote, holding high-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and other Israeli political leaders on the matter, sources told eJewishPhilanthropy. They warned that altering the status quo at the Western Wall would drive a wedge between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, particularly American Jews, most of whom identify with the Reform and Conservative movements.

While the bill does not have practical ramifications until it passes its final readings, which could take several months, activists have told eJP that even its initial passage could affect the ongoing High Court proceedings, allowing the government to credibly claim that the judiciary should not intervene as the matter is being addressed by the legislature.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.