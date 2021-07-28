Your Daily Phil: Documenting the lack of ‘career ladders’ for educators + Less than half of NSGP grants approved

TEMPTY COFFERS

Less than half of NSGP grant applications approved for 2021

Temple Mishkan Israel in Selma, Ala. via Facebook

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) fulfilled less than half of the applications it received for 2021 grants, a FEMA spokesperson told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. In total, nonprofits submitted 3,361 applications requesting nearly $400 million in NSGP funds, far outstripping the $180 million appropriated by Congress for the 2021 fiscal year. Of those, 1,532 applications were approved.



Alarm bells: Anti-Defamation League National Security Director Ryan Greer suggested in an interview with Jewish Insider that closer to 80% or 90% of applicants to a security grant program should receive funding, rather than what he called the “astonishingly low” 46% that were funded this year. This year’s shortfall is “a fantastic illustration of the real need and how we are not meeting it,” added Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union. The acceptance rate, Hauer emphasized, “isn’t because 50% are worthy and the others aren’t worthy. It reflects the funds which the federal government is making available.”



Trouble on the horizon: It is unclear if the situation will improve next year. The House Appropriations Committee decided last month not to provide additional NSGP funding for 2022, holding the funding level at $180 million despite a spike in antisemitic, anti-Asian and other hate crimes and domestic extremism this year. Program advocates on and off Capitol Hill largely support increasing the funding to $360 million for 2022, which Greer and Hauer argued is an appropriate target based on this year’s hate crimes data.



Question mark: Greer said he is “cautiously optimistic — emphasis on caution” that the Senate will support increasing NSGP funding in its own budget proposal, highlighting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) past support for funding increases. But he also noted there was also strong support in the House for a funding increase, where no increase materialized. Hauer told JI, “There is a real chance — we’re not going to stop trying.”

AHAVAT YISRAEL

The dilemma of progressive Zionism

Shutterstock

“In recent conversations, we have heard our congregants and friends wonder: ‘When did I become such a centrist?’ ‘Who knew I was such a radical lefty?’ ‘Why don’t people believe I am a Zionist when I express concern about the policies of the Israeli government?’ As a rabbi and cantor who care passionately about Israel, these questions deeply concern us, both personally and professionally. And we are not alone. Young Jews are confused about Israel,” write Rabbi Leah Sternberg and Cantor Lucy Fishbein of Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, Short Hills, N.J., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Inflection point: “You would never know by scrolling through Instagram, Twitter or mainstream media outlets that it is, in fact, possible to believe that Israel has a right to exist while also believing that Palestinians have a right to self-determination and dignity. It is possible to be an ardent Zionist who loves the State and the land of Israel and at the same time stand in support of social justice and progressive values.”



Boiling point: “As two people who fall at the intersection of millennial, progressive, and Zionist, we not only see, but feel the urgency to make room for progressive Zionism within the American Jewish landscape. Today, we who embrace our Zionism find ourselves lost in the conversation of American progressive politics and even rejected completely. We are alienated by the spaces that espouse the values of social justice and fearful about the choices we may face in future elections if the partisan politics around U.S.-Israel relations only become further polarized. Our peers on the left label any support of the Jewish homeland as being fundamentally racist and oppressive, full stop, while those on the right label any criticism of Israel and its policies as being anti-Zionist. The tension between those who unequivocally support Jewish self-determination in our ancestral homeland, and those who believe the pain points of Israel’s policies are too heavy to justify, has reached a boiling point. Zionism has seemingly become a dirty word in the progressive world.”



OUR MOST IMPORTANT RESOURCE

The invaluable role of a Jewish educator: A funder’s perspective

iStock

“Last year, as public health requirements necessitated remote learning, technology became front and center in discussions about lasting educational change. While I recognize the value of technology, and support its ability to make the educational process more efficient and relevant, the pandemic has made me even more certain about the invaluable role that human beings — specifically, talented, well trained and well supported Jewish educators — play in shaping a human being and nurturing Jewish identity,” writes Manette Mayberg, trustee of the Mayberg Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Value and prioritize talent: “Only humans have the capacity to help children develop healthy, authentic relationships with others, the community and G-d. As such, Jewish educators should be encouraged to exercise this talent authentically and from the heart. Their talent should also be valued enough to prioritize developing it professionally.”

Pandemic lifelines: “Throughout the pandemic, person-to-person interaction has continued to prove its unique power to convey identity, love of learning and enthusiasm for being part of a community. Jewish day schools doubled down on relationship building; a great many invested in safe, creative ways to bring students and teachers together in person. And throughout the pandemic, day schools, camps and youth groups were lifelines to so many children with their strong emphasis supporting social-emotional needs including personal check-ins with kids, as well as new virtual community-building rituals and programs.”

Read the full piece here.