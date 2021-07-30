Your Daily Phil: Daniella Mechnikov, the communications pro who runs a food pantry + Chabad in Atlanta hosts wellness summit

FUTURE FOCUSED

Investing for impact

“When I had my Bar Mitzvah, I was lucky to have friends and family who gave me many gifts; there were books, Judaica, paints, and of course, the one that everyone wants, cold hard cash (or checks). I must have raked in around $5,000, which was a lot of money. I put it in my bank account, and no one said anything. But there it sat, like a hole in my pocket. I invested a large portion of it in an experience that I would never forget, and the rest I invested in purchasing candy – an investment I am still paying off the losses for with dental bills.” writes Rabbi Alon Meltzer of Or Chadash Synagogue in Sydney, Australia, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

New initiative launched: “A few months ago, I was sharing this anecdote with colleagues. Most people had similar situations and feelings, and what ensued was a brainstorming session around how we could take this issue and develop a comprehensive program to engage post Bar and Bat Mitzvah kids. Fast forward three months, and we have just launched The Nadav Project.”

The Nadav Project: “The Nadav Project is an intergenerational learning program set over five workshops, that sets out to redefine the role of money in society through a Jewish perspective and create a culture of sustainable and impactful giving. Teens and their parents will learn about the financial institutions and tools to create impactful and sustainable portfolios, while also deeply advancing their Jewish knowledge.”

Read the full piece here.

CLIMBING THE MOUNTAIN

Supporting novice educators through induction

“CASJE’s latest research paper, ‘Preparing for Entry: Fresh Perspectives on How and Why People Become Jewish Educators’ uses the image of a funnel to describe how candidates enter the field of Jewish education. As someone who leads a program that supports novice educators in Jewish day schools, I would like to suggest that the metaphor of a mountain is more apt. People don’t enter the field through a gravitational force that pulls them in unless they actively step out. We need to provide prospective Jewish educators with evidence-based support structures – ‘enabling experiences’ – that allow the prospects to successfully scale the mountain of knowledge and skills that are needed to thrive in Jewish education careers and effectively serve their learners,” writes Nina Bruder, executive director of the Jewish New Teacher Project of New Teacher Center, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Induction: “New teacher induction draws upon research in the fields of adult learning and professional learning. It is job-embedded. It leverages the expertise of more experienced educators to support novice educators. It is based on a set of teaching standards and best practices that have clear indicators of practice and growth. It involves goal setting along a continuum of practice. It employs a coaching model that solicits reflection rather than instruction. It utilizes an iterative inquiry cycle of idea-implementation-reflection. It focuses more on pedagogy than on subject matter so it is equally effective in Judaic subjects and secular subjects, across all grades, and across all religious denominations.”

Read the full piece here.