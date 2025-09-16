Your Daily Phil: Daniel Elbaum takes helm of American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans

What You Should Know

For the bulk of his career, Daniel Elbaum has held positions at legacy Jewish organizations, including the American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League and, most recently, the Jewish Agency for Israel, where he served as head of its North America office and of its international development division. This week, he leaves behind the “100-year-old organizations” and breaks fresh ground as the inaugural executive director of the newly formed American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans.

IDF Widows and Orphans (IDFWO), the parent organization of the new American “Friends of”, has existed in Israel for 35 years. But until a few years ago, the organization raised money in the U.S. through Friends of the IDF. The decision to split off from FIDF long predates the organization’s recent controversies, as well as the sudden, tragic rise in the number of IDF widows and orphans in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting nearly two years of war.

In January 2021, as IDFWO’s funding needs increased and the organization sought to diversify its donor base, the partnership with FIDF ended and the group started raising money through third-party platforms, Elbaum said. An American branch of the organization has been working to forge its own path since then, first registering as an independent organization in February 2023, and as a 501(c)(3) in March 2024. Until now, the fledgling organization has been led by David Metzler, IDFWO’s director of international relations.

Last week, Elbaum spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Daynim about his career transition, his goals for the new American “Friends of” and the need for trauma support in Israel. Since Oct. 7, 2023, there have been 330 new widows and over 780 orphaned children, Elbaum told eJP, contributing to his view that this role is a “calling.”

ND: You’ve held significant roles at several broad, legacy Jewish institutions. You’re now going to be the executive director of the American Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans, which is a new and far more targeted organization. What led you to pivot?

DE: It starts and ends with the mission of the organization. So it wasn’t like I always thought, “I really always want to work for 100-year-old organizations.” That is what my employment history was, and I found those organizations to be tremendously fulfilling. I admit I didn’t know very much about IDF Widows and Orphans. I was actually in the process of interviewing with a few organizations that have been around for a while, then I learned about this opportunity. I was approached about it. I watched a couple videos, I spoke to one person, and I told my wife, “This is the job I want. This is where I want to be.”…

For me, it feels like everything that I’ve done professionally has brought me to this point where I can work in a targeted way to help those people who have paid the ultimate price for the survival of the Jewish state, and this is with a ton of respect, admiration and reverence for the legacy Jewish organizations where I worked.

