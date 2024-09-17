Your Daily Phil: Capital Jewish Museum fetes Josh Harris, Sen. Ben Cardin

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the findings from a 10-year volunteering initiative by UJA-Federation of New York, and feature an opinion piece by Dyonna Ginsburg and Jeremy Hockenstein highlighting the financial squeeze affecting Jewish and Israeli organizations focused on global humanitarian efforts. Also in this newsletter: Aaron Dorfman, Bernard-Henri Lévy and Marc Benioff. We’ll start with the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum’s inaugural gala last night.

Members of Washington, D.C.’s, Jewish community took a welcome break from the intensity of upcoming elections to look back with nostalgia to seemingly simpler times in the nation’s capital when top-of-mind topics included which competing deli offered the thickest pastrami sandwich, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen from the event.

More than 300 Jewish professionals and politicos — including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and a handful of senators — gathered on Monday evening for the sold-out Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum inaugural gala, held at the French Embassy. As guests sipped on Côtes du Rhône during cocktail hour and savored French hors d’oeuvres, including gougère cheese puffs and tomato tartare on crispy baguette slices, artifacts from the museum lined the walls of the embassy’s event space, La Maison Française.

Heirlooms brought from the museum and put on display at the event depicted the past and present of Jewish life in the nation’s capital and surrounding suburbs. These included an invitation to Passover Seder at Woodmont Country Club from 1968 and a “community cookbook” fundraiser organized by a local family in honor of their son’s bar mitzvah to benefit residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The ceremony honored several local leaders for their contributions to the fight against rising antisemitism — on a national level as well as at home in Washington. The event honorees were Washington Commanders owners Josh and Marjorie Harris; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and his wife, Myrna; and Israeli-American violinist Pinchas Zukerman.

Harris, who was among the first NFL team owners to release a statement condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, reflected on his history of “being Jewish in Washington.” Being honored by the museum was “bashert,” Harris said, using the Yiddish word for “destined.”

Monday’s gala surpassed its fundraising goal of $150,000, Dee Sanae, a member of the event committee, told eJP. Funds raised from the event will go towards free admission to the museum.

The Capital Jewish Museum “is a place where people can both find community and learn the history of the DMV [D.C., Maryland and Virginia] and how the Jewish community has thrived over the years — and is going to continue to thrive,” Sanae told eJP. “It’s a cultural safe haven for Jews and all of the community.”

“We hope the inaugural gala will turn into an annual event,” Sanae continued.

Read the full report here.