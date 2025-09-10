Your Daily Phil: Can Brandeis get its groove back?

What We’re Watching

Brandeis University is unveiling its “New Vision for American Higher Education” this afternoon at the National Press Club in Washington. More on this below.

Also in D.C., Yeshiva University’s president, Rabbi Ari Berman, will serve as the Senate’s guest chaplain today. C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman, author of When Rabbis Bless Congress, notes that Berman, who delivered the benediction at President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, joins an elite club of rabbis who have prayed both in Congress and during a presidential inauguration, joining Rabbi Samuel Thurman, who spoke at President Harry Truman’s inauguration, and Hyman Judah Schachtel, who delivered a prayer at President Lyndon B. Johnson’s inauguration.

The American Jewish Committee is holding an event this morning marking the upcoming fifth anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The Jefferies TechTrek conference kicked off with a welcome reception last night. Attendees include former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Paul Singer, Bill Ackman and Dan Loeb.

The Climate Solutions Prize Tour, which is backed by the Jewish Climate Trust, kicks off today in the United Arab Emirates, before continuing on to Israel on Sunday.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in London today for a two-day visit at the invitation of the local Jewish community.

“The Road Between Us,” about Israeli Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon’s efforts to rescue his son and his family from their Gaza envelope home on Oct. 7, 2023, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, after it was previously removed from the slate of films over what organizers said was a failure to get Hamas to approve the use of its videos of the attacks.

Representatives from the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh will deliver a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Talya Lubit, who pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy and defacing and damaging Chabad of Squirrel Hill.

Emunah of America, which funds the Israeli welfare and education nonprofit, is hosting its annual benefit dinner this evening at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.

The Schechter Institutes in Jerusalem are hosting a combined book launch and farewell event tonight for the organization’s longtime leader Rabbi David Golinkin, who is retiring. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.