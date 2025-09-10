Your Daily Phil: Can Brandeis get its groove back?
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Brandeis University's new restructuring plan, which it is publicly unveiling today; on the launch of two prizes by Global Jewry, which recently marked its second anniversary; and on the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov from captivity in Iraq. We feature an opinion piece by Flo Low about the role of artists in times of crisis and conflict, and one by Rabbi Amy Wallk about her experience organizing a trip to Israel for public school teachers from her Western Massachusetts community.
Brandeis University is unveiling its “New Vision for American Higher Education” this afternoon at the National Press Club in Washington. More on this below.
Also in D.C., Yeshiva University’s president, Rabbi Ari Berman, will serve as the Senate’s guest chaplain today. C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman, author of When Rabbis Bless Congress, notes that Berman, who delivered the benediction at President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, joins an elite club of rabbis who have prayed both in Congress and during a presidential inauguration, joining Rabbi Samuel Thurman, who spoke at President Harry Truman’s inauguration, and Hyman Judah Schachtel, who delivered a prayer at President Lyndon B. Johnson’s inauguration.
The American Jewish Committee is holding an event this morning marking the upcoming fifth anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.
The Jefferies TechTrek conference kicked off with a welcome reception last night. Attendees include former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Paul Singer, Bill Ackman and Dan Loeb.
The Climate Solutions Prize Tour, which is backed by the Jewish Climate Trust, kicks off today in the United Arab Emirates, before continuing on to Israel on Sunday.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in London today for a two-day visit at the invitation of the local Jewish community.
“The Road Between Us,” about Israeli Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon’s efforts to rescue his son and his family from their Gaza envelope home on Oct. 7, 2023, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, after it was previously removed from the slate of films over what organizers said was a failure to get Hamas to approve the use of its videos of the attacks.
Representatives from the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh will deliver a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Talya Lubit, who pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy and defacing and damaging Chabad of Squirrel Hill.
Emunah of America, which funds the Israeli welfare and education nonprofit, is hosting its annual benefit dinner this evening at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.
The Schechter Institutes in Jerusalem are hosting a combined book launch and farewell event tonight for the organization’s longtime leader Rabbi David Golinkin, who is retiring. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.
Brandeis University, like most American higher learning institutions, has struggled post-pandemic with low enrollment, particularly among foreign students, rising administration costs and high tuition. Last May, Brandeis terminated 60 employees, and in the fall, Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz resigned after faculty voted that they had no confidence in his leadership, specifically pointing to frustration with his budgeting, fundraising and response to campus protests against Israel.
Today, the university is looking to demonstrate that it is getting back on track, publicly unveiling a sweeping restructuring plan this afternoon in Washington, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Arthur Levine, a former president of Teachers College at Columbia University, has proved a much more popular leader than his predecessor, according to Brandeis faculty members, with many affectionately calling the reorganization “Arthur’s vision.” In March, 87% of employees voted for the now fully implemented restructuring — a stark contrast with the staff’s no-confidence vote only one year prior.
The previous university structure included three core schools: a school for arts and sciences, which served graduate and undergraduate students; a school of business and a school for social policy, both serving graduate students. The restructuring creates four core schools that feature both undergraduate and graduate programs: the School of Arts, Humanities and Culture; the School of Business and Economics; the School of Science, Engineering and Technology; and the School of Social Sciences and Social Policy. Programs with lower enrollment are also being reviewed with the possibility of merging with other programs.
Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, told eJP that she does not anticipate that the changes will lead to firings, though the university has shifted away from depending on adjunct professors, prioritizing long-term faculty. “We didn’t do this because of finances,” she said. “We did this because we thought that this was a more exciting way to organize the institution.” But she acknowledges that “we are also hoping that by bringing together some different disciplines, that they will find ways to share courses that are more exciting and possibly could decrease cost.”
REWARDING PARTNERSHIP
Global Jewry marks 2nd anniversary with launch of two prizes for collaboration
Earlier this summer, Global Jewry — a simultaneously robust though modest international network of Jewish organizations and figures — quietly marked its second anniversary. It was not out of modesty that the occasion went largely unmentioned, but because it fell as the 12-day Israel-Iran war was winding down. This week, Global Jewry announced the creation of two prizes for Jewish organizations focused on partnership — the Shoshana Shoubin Cardin Prize for Exemplary Collaboration and the Global Jewry Prize for Emerging Collaboration — which the organization’s founder, veteran Jewish philanthropy figure Sandy Cardin, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross are more significant than marking the two-year anniversary.
‘Lifting all boats’: In the past two years, the network, which was first announced in these pages, has grown to include more than 450 local, national and international Jewish organizations — from Adamah to Z3. Unlike other umbrella groups, Global Jewry does not purport to speak for, well, global Jewry. It instead strives to be the “rising tide that lifts all boats,” according to Cardin, convening discussions, highlighting initiatives and connecting organizations. The two awards, each with a $10,000 cash prize, are designed to encourage such partnership and cooperation. The exemplary collaboration prize, which is named for Cardin’s mother, will be awarded to an existing project; the emerging collaboration prize will provide seed funding for a new partnership.
HOSTAGE RELEASE
Elizabeth Tsurkov released after months of torture by Iraqi terror group, Trump says
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian researcher at Princeton University, was released by an Iranian-backed terrorist group in Iraq to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
What he said: “I am pleased to report that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton Student, whose sister is an American Citizen, was just released by Kata’ib Hezbollah (MILITANT Hezbollah), and is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up. HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
Bonus: Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve spotlights the efforts of the friends and family of Israeli twins Ziv and Gali Berman, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Oct. 7 terror attacks, to fight for their release as the brothers mark their 28th birthday in captivity today.
OUR ROLE TO PLAY
In times of crisis, we need artists to build bridges, not boycotts
“When I describe my work, which is also my life’s purpose, I often frame it around three pillars. First is my deep love for the people, culture and creativity of Israel. Second is my unshakable commitment to justice. Third is my belief in the power of art and artists to move hearts, shift minds and advance a better world,” writes Flo Low, founder of the Israeli nonprofit Bamah, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Two thumbs down: “That is why performative gestures like Monday’s open letter, an artist pledge to boycott Israeli arts institutions, feel so infuriating. Not because artists should not take a stand, but because they chose spectacle over substance. Instead of using their unmatched ability to spark transformation, they settled for the theater of protest. … Artists who want to end war, encourage diplomacy or promote reconciliation should be lifting up voices, not silencing them. They should be leveraging their artistry to amplify creative voices, collaborate across boundaries, expand dialogue and foster communities rooted in shared values rather than hardened by conflict.”
TAKING THE LEAD
Educating the educators: A trip to Israel for public school teachers
“About a year ago, a congregant called to tell me that her child walked into her social studies class and the world clocks were set to highlight ‘major capitals’: Tokyo, London and Gaza City,” writes Rabbi Amy S. Wallk of Temple Beth El in Springfield, Mass., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Later that week during a geography lesson, the same teacher invited the only Jewish child in the class to identify Palestine on the map. Sadly, this was not an isolated incident. There is a not-so-subtle rise in antisemitism in our local public schools in Massachusetts.”
Called to action: “I repeatedly asked myself what my role as a community rabbi should be in combating antisemitism by ensuring that school teachers better understand the nature of the Israeli-Palestinian relationship, the conflict and its realities. Last winter, I reached out to a high school principal and local funders with an idea; and in July, the idea became a reality. Thanks to the generosity of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Western Massachusetts’ Lynn and William Foggle 50th Anniversary Fund for Israel Study, as well as the insight and fortitude of local teachers and administrators, I took local public school educators — only one of whom was Jewish — to Israel.”
Pic of the Day
Some 180 people attend a dinner outside Boston in support of American Friends of Leket Israel (AFOLI), which supports the Israeli food insecurity nonprofit. The event featured a live performance by Israeli singer Ester Rada, addresses by Israeli Consul General to Boston Benjamin Sharoni, Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies President and CEO Rabbi Marc Baker, and a live interview with Leket Israel CEO Gidi Kroch.
The proceeds from the event, more than $200,000, are going toward the purchase of a new food rescue truck. “We are now able to put the largest truck in Leket Israel’s history on the road for the next three years. That means more food rescued, more families fed, and a stronger future for Israel’s most vulnerable communities,” Gilad Skolnick, AFOLI’s regional director of advancement for New England, said in a statement after the event.
