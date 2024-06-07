Your Daily Phil: Building the ‘I Believe Israeli Women’ coalition

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Jewish exhibit at this year’s Moroccan Book Festival, how LGBTQ Jews are preparing for an already fraught Pride month and the broad coalition of Jewish groups pushing for funding for the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. We feature an opinion piece by David Brog about how to turn the tide of public opinion about Israel among college students. Also in this newsletter: Kylie Ora Lobell, Melvin Hurwitz and Walter Julius Levy. We’ll start with the “I Believe Israeli Women” delegation to Israel last month. Shabbat shalom!

On the eve of the final day of the “I Believe Israeli Women” delegation’s trip to Israel, the families of five female Israeli soldiers released the footage of their capture by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, which included one gunman telling a soldier she is “beautiful” in broken English and another using an Arabic term similar to “sex slave” to describe the hostages.

“This morning, we started this session with a lot of weeping about the video,” Marcy Gringlas, the president of the Seed the Dream Foundation, which sponsored the trip, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross in Tel Aviv at the time. “We are here supporting each other. This is a group of women who believe, who understand and who want to do something, who want to work and want to act. But we all need to be supported because there is an outside world that is not believing, not understanding, and it’s unacceptable.”

Seed the Dream and Jewish Women International co-organized the delegation, which focused on the sexual violence that was committed on Oct. 7 and efforts to deny it and downplay it. The organizations brought some two dozen women — most of them Jewish — to Israel for a three-day trip, which included meetings with survivors of Oct. 7, Israeli officials, journalists and activists.

Gringlas and JWI’s CEO, Meredith Jacobs, described the delegation as having two goals: one, for American women to express solidarity with their Israeli counterparts; and two, to build a coalition dedicated to combating efforts to deny and diminish the rape and sexual assaults that took place on Oct.7.

“I think what’s really unique is that this is all created to build responses and action. This isn’t women coming over in hopes that they’ll donate,” Jacobs told eJP. “We’re going to be looking at: How do we build out responses, specifically in the legal policy arena, in the media arena, and in supporting the advocates who are serving the women of Israel? And that’s really looking at building a global coalition.”

The delegation included attorneys, as well as policy experts, journalists and public relations professionals. “We pretty much handpicked 25 women from across varied spheres, circles and professions,” Gringlas said. “So there are judges, lawyers, physicians, social workers, media executives.” Jacobs added that in addition to their “extraordinary expertise,” the participants also said they considered themselves to be taking part in the trip “as mothers.”

“The first day [was about] bearing witness,” Gringlas said. “So we went south. We spoke to first responders. We spoke to eyewitnesses and we spoke to survivors.” The second day, Gringlas went on, focused on “understanding the needs of this country right now,” which included meetings with Israeli activists and survivors of the attacks.“And the third day was about rolling up our sleeves and our call to action,” she said.

Gringlas and Jacobs stressed that this aspect of the trip is critical.

“[The trip] has to be a launch for something bigger, and I think that if there’s not, then I failed in this, and there’s no room for me to fail here,” Gringlas said.

Jacobs said the Seed the Dream Foundation’s support for JWI represented both a “tremendous gift” and a weighty responsibility. “We have to take what’s started here and make sure it leads to something. It has to move the needle. It has to make a difference. I will not allow it to not make a difference,” Jacobs said. “And I’ve said this is what’s giving me hope in a time of great sadness. I’m placing all of my hope in how this [initiative] will let us move forward.”

Read the full report here.