Your Daily Phil: Bay Area federation ‘reboots’

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Jewish community in Los Angeles unites amid devastating fires; Has the Canadian left lost the Jewish community for good?; In the Knesset, ADL chief admits failure to extinguish the post-Oct. 7 ‘inferno of antisemitism,’ calls for new strategies; and A mountaintop kibbutz, battered by Hezbollah missiles, eyes a lengthy — and costly — rebuilding path. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Jewish community’s ongoing response to the Los Angeles wildfires and the Bay Area Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund’s restructuring, and we remember philanthropist and activist Nate Shapiro, who fought for Ethiopian Jewry. We feature an opinion piece by Adam Ginsberg about the role historic cultural and social institutions in our communities can play today in engaging and inspiring young Jews. Also in this newsletter: Saul Singer, Stuart Eizenstat and David Husman.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

On Sunday, South Florida’s Jewish community will hold the inaugural Airley Invitational, a basketball tournament dedicated to the memory of U.S.-born Israeli soldier Binyamin Airley, who was killed in battle in November 2023 in the northern Gaza Strip.

What You Should Know

As the full scale of the devastation from the wildfires that are still sweeping through Los Angeles comes into view, donations have begun pouring in — both financial and through volunteering — to assist the tens of thousands of people who have been displaced and the many more who have otherwise been affected by the conflagrations, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

As of this morning, at least 10 people have been killed in the fires and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. The damages have been estimated at over $50 billion, likely making the wildfires the most destructive in the city’s history, fueled by dry conditions and fast-moving winds.

The Jewish Federation Los Angeles has launched a Wildfire Crisis Relief Fund, as have many neighboring Jewish federations, including those of Orange County, Ventura County, the Sacramento region and the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys. Several other federations have also launched their own wildfire relief funds, though most are directing donors to the L.A. federation. The Kehillat Israel congregation in Pacific Palisades has launched its own Community Palisades Fire Assistance Fund, as has B’nai B’rith International, among others.

“As leader of the largest Jewish philanthropic organization in Los Angeles, it is my sacred duty to ensure the safety of our community,” ?Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of ?Jewish Federation Los Angeles, said in a statement. “We are working diligently with our partners to provide resources and are utilizing cutting-edge communication methods to directly reach people in crisis. Every member of our community impacted by this tragedy will receive the help they need.”

Other Jewish organizations throughout the Los Angeles area have also stepped in to assist both local Jews and the wider community. According to the L.A. federation, some 20 Jewish schools and synagogues have opened their doors to shelter displaced people.

To name but a few: L.A.’s Jewish Free Loan Association is offering zero-interest and zero-fee loans of up to $15,000 for those affected by the fires, as well as smaller loans of up $2,000 without the need for guarantors, which are “available on a first-come, first served basis.” Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, a nondenominational kosher soup kitchen, told the Forward’s L.A.-based reporter Louis Keene that it has prepared some 700 meals for displaced people as of last night. Local Chabad centers have also assisted evacuees and provided kosher meals to those affected by the wildfires, and — in some cases — helped extinguish fires.

Several large donations have also been made, with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announcing a $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen for its L.A. disaster relief work, the HVAC company Carrier Global Corporation pledging to contribute $2.5 million worth of air purifiers for essential workers in the area and actor Jamie Lee Curtis creating a $1 million fund for wildfire relief.