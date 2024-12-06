Your Daily Phil: Australian Jewry reels after Melbourne synagogue arson

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Jewish community, Conservative movement mourn Omer Neutra, American-Israeli soldier slain on Oct. 7; New Kafka exhibit at Israel’s National Library offers rare glimpse into the author’s personal life, including his Zionism; and The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the apparent arson attack on a Melbourne, Australia, synagogue and on Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $27.8 million effort to boost hard-hit Israeli cities and towns. We feature an opinion piece by Carol Schiller stressing the need for nonprofits to invest in telling their story.Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Shai Piron, Nathan Diament and Cantor David Shukiar.

What We’re Watching

Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies is hosting an event this afternoon featuring a conversation between its president and CEO, Rabbi Marc Baker, and CNN’s Van Jones.

On Sunday, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s JCamp 180 and the Foundation for Jewish Camp will kick off their joint Jewish Camp Summit in Chicago, looking at the accomplishments of and challenges facing Jewish camps. The gathering will feature an array of speakers from across the Jewish communal world, including HGF’s Winnie Sandler Grinspoon, FJC’s Jeremy J. Fingerman, AJC’s Ted Deutch and JFNA’s Eric Fingerhut and Julie Platt.

Also on Sunday, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren and Jonathan Haidt are among those slated to speak at the Tikvah Fund’s annual Jewish Leadership Conference in New York.

What You Should Know

Australian Jews headed into Shabbat tonight uneasy as police in the state of Victoria continued to search for the two suspects who were seen setting fire to Congregation Adass Israel in Melbourne in the predawn hours of Friday morning while congregants were inside, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The fire caused burn injuries to the hands of some of those inside, apparently from trying to open doors that were scalding from the nearby flames, and considerable damage to the building and to some of the religious books inside. The Torah scrolls in the synagogue do not appear to have been damaged and were removed from the building and taken elsewhere for temporary storage.

“For Jews, the sight of Torah scrolls being carried from a burned-out synagogue evokes some of our worst collective memories. References to Germany in the 1930s no longer seem quite so hysterical,” the local Australian Jewish Independent newspaper wrote in its lead editorial on Friday.

Shortly after the fire, Melbourne police removed a man wielding a hammer and wearing a balaclava from a Jewish bakery where he’d been verbally abusing customers.

So great were the community’s safety concerns that a leading Orthodox rabbi in Melbourne — Rabbi Alan Kimche —issued the highly irregular decision to permit Jews to carry their phones with them on Shabbat in case of emergency. “And he’s a pretty machmir [strict] sort of guy,” quipped Jeremy Liebler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia umbrella group, speaking to eJP earlier today.

Australian authorities had yet to determine the motivation for the apparent arson attack, yet Liebler and other Australian Jewish leaders indicated that the community believed it to be related to the Israel-related antisemitism that has been seen in the country since Oct. 7, 2023.

“You can’t be surprised when you allow people to march through Sydney chanting ‘Globalize the intifada’ — well, this is what globalizing the intifada looks like,” Liebler said.

Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, called on his co-religionists to lean into their heritage after the attack. “Our security and place in society has been eroded. No more,” he wrote on X. “I urge every Jewish Australian to do something today to deepen their connection to their community and their people. Light Shabbat candles. Put on [tefillin]. Put on a kippah. Give to charity. Put on a Star of David necklace. Do not be afraid. You belong to an extraordinary nation.”

