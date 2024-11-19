Your Daily Phil: ANU’s Dan Tadmor tapped to lead Philly’s Weitzman Museum

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Jewish National Fund-USA’s recent conference in Dallas and the Anti-Defamation League’s “In Concert Against Hate” event in Washington, D.C., last night. We feature an opinion piece by Michelle Friedman on the downsides of event-driven fundraising. Also in this newsletter: Craig Newmark, Michal Uziyahu andChristine Beresniova. We’ll start with Dan Tadmor being tapped to lead Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

After leading the transformation of Tel Aviv’s erstwhile Diaspora Museum into today’s ANU-Museum of the Jewish People, Dan Tadmor has been tapped to serve as the next president and CEO of Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History beginning Jan. 1, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. Tadmor will succeed Misha Galperin, who stepped down earlier this year after some four years in the role.

During his 12 years as CEO at ANU, Tadmor guided it through a major rebranding, a $100 million renovation and a concerted effort to transform it from a relatively minor museum into a leading institution on Israel-Diaspora relations. Tripling its size, ANU-Museum of the Jewish People has become the largest Jewish museum in the world.

In one of his first interviews since being selected as the next CEO of the Weitzman, Tadmor spoke with eJP about his plans for the years ahead, the museum’s journey to becoming a Smithsonian institution, whose story is part of the American Jewish story and how to cultivate viral moments.

Jay Deitcher: What lessons did you learn from your time at ANU?

Dan Tadmor: Look, a modern museum is always more than a museum. You’ve got core exhibits, changing exhibitions, but also public programming, education and all sorts of outreach.

The museum needs to make sure that it remains relevant, especially a thematic museum, a museum that tells a story, and this is the story of Jews in general, and American Jews specifically. In time, the stories change. The way in which we tell them changes. Technology changes. The challenge in museums always is how do you remain relevant and how do you remain up to date.

Museums typically either evolve incrementally or drastically with varying degrees, or they don’t at all and they’re going to become irrelevant.

JD: All the press and marketing for your organization says, with a lot of confidence, that the museum is on the way to becoming a Smithsonian Institution. How can you say that with such conviction?

DT: It’s not only us saying it. It’s the House [of Representatives] saying it, and the Senate is about to say that as well. There’s legislation that has passed in the House and is going to the Senate. So it’s happening.

Becoming a Smithsonian says two things. One, it’s a declaration on the part of the U.S. government that American Jews are an integral part of the fabric of American society. On the other hand, it ensures that the museum remains a top-notch, world-class organization forever.

