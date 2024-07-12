Your Daily Phil: Anu Museum taps storytelling to build post-10/7 resilience

Good Friday morning.

Camp Simcha, a refuge for American kids with chronic illnesses, offers sanctuary and a chance for fun to war-weary Israelis too; Why Camp Ramah in New England drew a red line against anti-Zionism among its staff; Israel's Olympic team prepares for sport and security.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the first six graduates of a bachelor's degree program at Israel's Bar-Ilan University for people with intellectual disabilities and on the impact of the Jewish Funders Network's Israeli youth philanthropy program. We feature an opinion piece by Julie Marzouk about learning from efforts to combat anti-Israel measures in local government settings across the U.S.

Some 180 Israelis from a wide variety of fields, locations and positions gathered in Tel Aviv’s Anu — Museum of the Jewish People on Wednesday to learn how the stories we tell ourselves can help people overcome traumatic experiences, both personally and as the Jewish people, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.

For the team at Anu, developing and appreciating these narratives in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the ensuing rise in global antisemitism also serves as a critical step toward its goal of uniting Jews around the world.

“Oct. 7 was not an Israeli event, it was a global Jewish event,” Na’ama Klar, the head of Anu’s education department, told the attendees.

The program, the Jewish Resilience Project (JRP), was created and is run by the museum’s Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, based on on the work of Marshall Duke, a psychology professor at Emory University, following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. According to Duke, ascending narratives — things are getting progressively better — and descending narratives — things were once great and are getting worse — are far weaker than so-called “oscillating” narratives: Sometimes things are improving, then they’re getting worse, then they’re getting better again and then worse and so on.

It is the knowledge of both the ups and the downs that builds resilience, as people know that when times are tough, they tend to improve, and it isn’t so jarring when bad things happen during good times because there’s historical precedence for that kind of downturn and even those bad times tend to give way to better ones.

The Tisch Center had begun developing programs around this oscillating narrative concept before Oct. 7. It was workshopping the concept and rolling it out during the turmoil around the Israeli government’s contentious plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system, in a bid to encourage unity among Jewish people during that divisive period.

Tracy Frydberg, the director of the Tisch Center, told eJP that nearly 4,000 people have gone through the Jewish Resilience Project so far, most of them from outside of Israel, and that roughly 500 of them have been trained to administer the program. The participating organizations have included, among others, BBYO, Young Judaea, the Conservative Movement’s Rabbinical Assembly and the American Jewish Committee.

The event in the Anu museum on Wednesday is meant to kickstart JRP’s deployment in Israel. The attendees included teachers, representatives from the military and police, informal educators and other professionals involved in Jewish peoplehood activities.

“The numbers will start to quickly rise as we work more in Israel following today,” Frydberg said.

The event opened with an address by Sarit Zussman, whose son, Ben, was killed in battle in Gaza in December, leaving behind a poignant will that demanded of his family to have a joyous and not mournful shiva.

“It was clear to me that what the Jewish people need right now is to have the tears, to cry them, but also to stand upright,” Zussman recalled thinking shortly after her son’s death. “Because we are in a war, because we are good. We need to be strong, and we will win. Because our story is much longer than this painful and difficult period that we are in right now.”

