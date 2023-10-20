Your Daily Phil: Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit in the wake of Hamas terror

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a summit on Hollywood and antisemitism hosted by Variety magazine and feature opinion pieces fromShuki Friedman, Arthur Sandman and Uri Cohen. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Andrés Spokoiny and Shoshan Haran. We’ll start with an interview with Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut. Shabbat shalom.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: National Council of Jewish Women leads push to secure release of hostages taken by Hamas; Pro-Israel progressives begin to crack down on growing far-left extremism toward Israel; As death toll rises, Israelis fuming at government’s failures; Biden’s visit: A loving embrace or a bear hug? Print the latest edition here.

Days after the Hamas terror group committed a deadly terror attack in southern Israel last Saturday, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands more and taking over 200 people hostage, the Jewish Federations of North America launched what it has described as a “historic” $500 million fundraising campaign.

As of this week, the umbrella organization has raised over $388 million toward that goal. In order to begin allocating those funds, JFNA has created an allocation committee led by long-time Jewish communal figures Jeffrey Schoenfeld and Stephen Hoffman, who will work with representatives of Jewish federations from across North America and with other philanthropic organizations with deep ties to Israel.

JFNA President and CEO Eric Fingerhut, who flew to Israel on Wednesday, spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross about how his organization is raising and allocating funds, as well as how the group is working to advocate for Israel in the U.S. and Canada.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Judah Ari Gross: We saw the announcement about the $388 million that has already been raised by JFNA. I assume the numbers have even gone up since then. But I haven’t seen as much about where the funds are being allocated. There was an initial announcement about $10 million in immediate funding. Of course, $388 million is a lot of money that can go to a lot of different places.

Eric Fingerhut: It is a lot of money. Unfortunately, it’s going to get used up quickly.

So first of all, to put that $10 million in context. We want to make sure that we have the most comprehensive, collaborative and really sophisticated process in place for identifying the needs as quickly as possible. Really in our history, this is an unparalleled crisis. But we also knew that [setting that process up] would take a couple of days and we didn’t want to wait to get some immediate dollars up the door. So our officers actually acted as our allocations group on the first day to approve the first $10 million that went out. Several federations also have ‘partnership’ cities or somewhere they can send some dollars quickly. And we estimate at least $50 million went out in the first week.

Read the full interview here.