Your Daily Phil: After Boulder attack, security takes on fresh urgency

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

With Sunday’s fire attack in Boulder, Colo., the surge in antisemitism that has swept the globe since Oct. 7, 2023, continues its new, violent stage, one that will surely dominate the Jewish communal agenda.

It started in mid-April after an arsonist set fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home, just hours after his family’s Passover Seder concluded. Then came the deadly shooting in late May outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

Sunday’s Molotov cocktail and makeshift flamethrower attack at a march in support of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza had echoes in Europe as well. Over the weekend, vandals in Paris targeted two synagogues and a Holocaust memorial in the city, dousing them in green paint.

In a report published last week, which had to be updated in the wake of the Boulder attack, the Anti-Defamation League noted that in five and a half years, it documented 16 “terrorist plots or attacks targeting Jews, Zionists or Jewish institutions in the U.S. Notably, nine of those incidents occurred within just the past 12 months.”

Already on edge, the American Jewish community must now focus yet more of its time, energy and resources into ensuring that Jewish activities and communal life can continue safely. In a place with Jewish life as flourishing and abundant as the United States, this will be no easy task. It will mean more security infrastructure for synagogues (there are approximately 3,700 throughout the country) and schools (there are around 1,200 of them), along with predominantly Jewish neighborhoods and other physical locations, as well as additional measures at events and gatherings. In addition to funding, it will require concerted, coordinated political lobbying and public diplomacy.

The issue of security has become the sine qua non of the American Jewish agenda, overriding all other priorities: among them, Jewish education, identity-building, youth activities, family services, reproductive rights and Israel advocacy.

In response to the Boulder attack, Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, doubled down on a communal call for $1 billion in federal nonprofit security grants, along with five other security-releated demands, including increased FBI focus on antisemitic domestic terrorism and increased federal funding for local law enforcement. “This must be the highest priority for the Trump administration and Congress,” he said.

The Trump administration may require some convincing: As of Saturday — before the Boulder attack but after the Washington terror attack — the White House had not included an increase in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in its budget request to Congress, keeping it at the current level of $274.5 million. More on this below.

In an opinion piece in Newsday, Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, responded to calls to “move on” and accusations that the Jewish community was using these antisemitism attacks for political purposes. “We cannot and will not move on to other issues and act like these attacks are somehow just par for the course in America today. I will not give credence to the thought that wanting to prevent more Jewish blood from being spilled is somehow exploitative rather than an obligation borne from grief and self-preservation,” Deutch wrote.

While there was a similar push for security and demands to combat antisemitism in the wake of the 2018 Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh — still the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history — and the 2022 hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, the political fight this time around will be far more fraught.

As Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, notes in an opinion piece in The New York Times, combating this emergent violent left-wing antisemitism will require progressive Jews — that is, the majority of Jews — to condemn political allies, not opponents.

“As a country, we Americans are practiced in calling out antisemitism when it appears in the form of bullets aimed at synagogues or neo-Nazis chanting ‘Jews will not replace us.’ But fighting hate means calling out antisemitism every time — long before speech turns violent — even when it comes from activists who otherwise share our values. When antisemitism emerges within progressive spaces, cloaked in the language of justice, too often it is met with silence and discomfort, creating echo chambers where dangerous ideas are amplified rather than confronted,” Katz wrote.

“We need allies who show up not only when Jews are murdered or attacked, but also when Jews are vilified. … We need people who understand that standing against hate means standing with Jews — not only some of us, not only when it is easy, not only when we are grieving,” she wrote. (In a possible sign of this difficulty, the left-leaning newspaper’s headline for her piece omits this criticism, opting instead for exactly the type of after-the-fact sympathy that she decried in the piece.)

Speaking last week, Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro told the Jewish Women’s Foundation of Greater Pittsburgh that her family would continue hosting Jewish holiday celebrations at the governor’s mansion. “We will again build a sukkah, host Shabbat dinners and join together for community seders at the residence,” she said. “And of course, we will continue to speak out against hate directed toward any of our faith communities, because an attack aimed against any person because of what they look like, where they come from, who they love or who they pray to, makes us all less safe.”

Bruce Shaffer, the co-head of the Boulder chapter of Run For Their Lives, which organized the march on Sunday, said that it would hold another event next Sunday. “We will not be deterred or stopped by this kind of action,” Shaffer told The Times of Israel. “Canceling the march is exactly what these people want us to do.”