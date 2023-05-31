Your Daily Phil: ADL tracks European antisemitism + Debt ceiling fight threatens security funding

Good Wednesday morning!



We report on Jewish groups' concerns that their legislative priorities may not receive federal funding because of debt ceiling negotiations and disappointment at the inclusion of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in an addendum to the White House's strategy to combat antisemitism. We feature an op-ed from Kate Greene and Shelley Rood Wernick, and we'll start with a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League on antisemitic beliefs in Europe.

Western Europeans are less likely to hold antisemitic views than Eastern Europeans, though both are likely to believe that Jewish citizens are more loyal to Israel than to their home countries, according to a new survey by the Anti-Defamation League released Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

While many Western European respondents said they sympathized more with Palestinians than with Israelis, the survey also determined that support for boycotts of Israel was “very low” across the continent. Right-wing Europeans were more likely to harbor antisemitic views than their progressive counterparts, the survey found.

The poll comprised 6,569 phone interviews with randomly selected citizens of 10 European countries over the course of two and a half months this winter. The survey, which has been conducted four times in the past nine years, found a significant drop in Ukraine’s index score from the previous poll, from 46% of respondents indicating antisemitic attitudes in 2019 to 29% expressing them in 2023, a drop that ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt attributed to the popularity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The “dual loyalty” claim was the most common one heard in Western Europe and in Poland, where it was expressed in large numbers even in countries with low levels of antisemitic beliefs.

The poll found that Europeans are generally aware of the Holocaust, with the majority of every country saying that they’d heard of it. There is also virtually no “outright” Holocaust denial in Europe, with between 0% and 1% of respondents agreeing with the statement “The Holocaust is a myth and did not happen.” However, Holocaust distortion is more common in Eastern Europe, with 19% of Hungarians and Ukrainians, 17% of Russians and 15% of Poles expressing some form of skepticism regarding the Holocaust, like that the number of Jews killed has been “greatly exaggerated,” the survey found.

“Many, if not most, countries in Europe still have a long way to go in educating their people about the sordid history and current-day reality of antisemitism,” said Marina Rosenberg, ADL senior vice president of international affairs. “Jewish life continues in many of these countries, and we need to ensure that their governments are doing everything they can to provide a safe and secure future for their Jewish citizens.”

