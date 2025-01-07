Your Daily Phil: ADL chief admits failure to extinguish ‘inferno of antisemitism’

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a Knesset committee hearing on antisemitism and interview progressive activist Brianna Wu about what can be done to address anti-Israel sentiment in liberal spaces. We feature an opinion piece by David Bernstein and Phil Siegel with guidance for funders interested in donating to universities but concerned about what their contributions will ultimately support. Also in this newsletter: Yifat Selah, Gabriel Scheinmann and Olga Meshoe Washington.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is in Israel meeting with local officials, including incoming Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yehiel Leiter.

The second cohort of the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue’s Amplify Israel Fellowship arrived in Israel today for a weeklong tour of the country and meetings with Israeli figures. (Read eJP’s coverage of the first cohort’s visit here.)

The Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs will hold a session tomorrow morning focused on the mental health needs of foreign-born reservists and others who do not have familial support in the country.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, admitted failure in his organization’s — and the wider Jewish community’s — efforts to combat the “inferno of antisemitism” that has rocked the world over the past 15 months, in remarks made in the Knesset this morning, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Nobody likes to admit when they’ve fallen short. I don’t like to lose. I personally hate to lose. However, sometimes we need to acknowledge the reality, and I believe it takes confidence to express humility,” he said. “What I learned from working in Silicon Valley, it’s OK to fail as long as you fail forward and learn from it. So that’s what needs to happen now.”

Greenblatt and other American Jewish leaders who appeared in the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs called on Israeli lawmakers and the State of Israel to take seriously the need to address global antisemitism.

Greenblatt did not offer concrete recommendations to innovate the field of combating antisemitism, but said that fresh thinking was sorely needed.

“We need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo Gold Pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle. We need the kind of courage that executed Operation Deep Layer inside Syria and destroyed Iranian missile manufacturing capabilities to undertake this mission,” he said.

“Today marks exactly 15 months since Oct. 7… Not only was it the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Oct. 7 lit a fuse of an inferno that’s still blazing around the world today. It’s an inferno of antisemitism. ADL has been tracking anti-Jewish incidents since the 1970s, and we’ve processed more than 10,000 anti-Jewish acts in the United States in the 12 months since Oct. 7. That’s a 200%-plus increase compared to the same period of time in the prior year. But this isn’t limited to America,” Greenblatt said.

While he highlighted the Jewish communal world’s inability to address the meteoric rise in antisemitism over the past 15 months, Shira Hutt, the executive vice president of JFNA, noted the successful efforts of individual Jewish communities in response to local antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents, listing several such examples. However, she noted that these local victories do not come cheap.

“Over the past few years, 146 local federations that make up the Jewish Federations of North America have committed to building and supporting professionally run and led security initiatives that include under its umbrella every Jewish institution and interacts with every law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the community. This has come at an enormous cost in dollars and in focus, but it has been essential,” Hutt said.

“There are many organizations that play an important role, and we are grateful for their national partnership, but the local civil engagement of every community is an indispensable component of the solution,” Hutt said.

