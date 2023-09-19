Your Daily Phil: ADL CEO not meeting Netanyahu + Elan Carr named CEO of Israeli American Council

Worthy Reads

Busting Myths to End Human Trafficking: Susan Samueli’s group, Ending Human Trafficking Collaborative, recently gathered 100 advocates, experts and politicians to hear from people who work on the front lines of combating this scourge, reports Andre Mouchard for the Orange County Register. “In recent months a series of unrelated events – an Orange County Grand Jury report, new data about trafficking activity, a slow-building effort to legalize prostitution in parts of California – have prompted advocates, led by Samueli, to suggest that now is a smart time for a new community conversation about the issue. … [The Sept. 13 meeting] presented a wide range of myth-busting information about trafficking. For example, experts pointed out that trafficking isn’t primarily about foreign nationals being brought to the United States to work in the sex trade against their will. In reality, other types of forced labor – from nail salons to car washes to the people who make the low-priced shirts and shoes worn by at least some of the people in the audience – is at least as big a part of the trafficking world as sex work. And, the experts added, victims of all types of trafficking tend to be domestic, not foreign nationals.” [OCRegister]



Lessons in Tzedakah From Music Industry Legends: In The Jerusalem Post, the story of Taylor Swift giving a total of $55 million in bonuses to the crew of her uber-popular Eras tour serves as a springboard for Howie Kahn’s tales of charitable giving by popular musicians. “Remember when you were listening to music in your teen years and your parents walked into your room screaming, ‘You call that music[?!]’ To them, rock and roll was just about sex and drugs. They might have thought differently had they known about the generosity of some of these rock stars. May we all find ways to give to others so that all evil decrees against us will be annulled.” [JPost]



How Much Did You Give?: In Tablet Magazine, Jenna Weissman Joselit examines a piece of Jewish esoterica, a book using an array of paper flaps and other tools to temporarily record charitable donations made during Shabbat and holidays. “The Alyias Donation Book, copyright 1930, was designed to solve a problem: how to raise money on the Sabbath without coming into physical contact with it, lest the sanctity of the day be violated and marred. Or, more to the point, how to raise money on the Sabbath and remember who made a contribution and in what amount so that, in the course of the week, said contributor might be contacted and reminded, lest honoring his pledge slip his mind… No longer in use, the Alyias Donation Book is, these days, the treasured property of Rabbi Michael Strassfeld who, over the years, has assembled a marvelous collection of American Jewish religious and cultural objects.” [Tablet]