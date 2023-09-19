Your Daily Phil: ADL CEO not meeting Netanyahu + Elan Carr named CEO of Israeli American Council
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the appointment of Elan Carr as CEO of the Israeli American Council and the opening of the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City, and feature an opinion piece by Jeffrey I. Abrams. Also in this newsletter: Susan Samueli, Doron Almog and Taylor Swift. We’ll start with a meeting planned for later this week between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Jewish leaders.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt will not attend a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American Jewish communal leaders that is scheduled for Friday afternoon, an ADL official told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
The official said Greenblatt would not attend as he has a prior “long-standing commitment”: A speaking engagement in Austin, Texas, at the Texas Tribune Festival. Ben Sax, the chair of the organization’s board of directors, will attend in Greenblatt’s place.
This comes as Netanyahumet with Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, whom the ADL has accused of permitting antisemitism to run rampant on the site since he took control of the company, formerly called Twitter, last year. During a one-on-one interview with Musk in California yesterday, the Israeli premier repeated that Musk was “committed” to combating antisemitism, while also calling on him to “roll back” antisemitism on the platform. After the meeting, Netanyahu posted on X that Musk was also a “stalwart… against antisemitism.”
Netanyahu’s meeting with Musk has riled some U.S. Jewish figures, including the former CEO of the ADL, Abraham Foxman, who called it “a slap to majority American Jewish community and damaging to efforts to keep antisemitism off social media.”
Netanyahu, who is visiting the U.S. to speak at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, is scheduled to meet with American Jewish leaders in New York on Friday at 2 p.m. The full list of attendees has not yet been announced.
New roles
Elan Carr, U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism under Trump, named CEO of IAC
The Israeli American Council (IAC) on Monday named Elan Carr, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, as its next chief executive officer. He is taking over from Shoham Nicolet, the IAC co-founder who has led the organization as CEO for the past eight years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
Which Israelis?: Carr, who has had close ties with the IAC since its inception in 2007, is set to begin his new role on Oct. 1. He is tasked with combating significant challenges Israeli Americans currently face, in addition to regaining the trust of liberal Israeli Americans who have fled the organization in recent years due to its right-wing affiliations. Carr takes the reins at a particularly fraught moment given the roiling debate in Israel over the government’s judicial overhaul; that debate has spilled over to the U.S., including this week, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Along the way, Netanyahu has already been met with protests by hundreds of Israeli expats — the presumed constituents of IAC — during his stop in Fremont, Calif., with more expected to attend demonstrations in New York.
Trump ties: In 2019, Carr served in the Trump administration as the State Department’s antisemitism monitor. Liberal supporters further distanced themselves from the IAC when then-President Donald Trump delivered controversial remarks at the council’s summit in December 2019. “I am deeply honored to assume the helm of the IAC at this important time, and I’m excited by the organization’s enormous potential,” Carr said in a statement. “Our community of Israeli-Americans and Jewish-Americans is grappling with significant challenges, including assimilation and antisemitism. I am privileged to help lead that cause.”
Read the full report here.
built back
NYC’s Perelman Performing Arts Center opens at World Trade Center site
The Perelman Performing Arts Center, also known as PAC NYC, opened its doors this week near the site of the World Trade Center after years in developmental limbo. The $560 million center, which will host its inaugural performance on Tuesday night, marks the completion of a 20-year-long master plan to rebuild Ground Zero and the section of Lower Manhattan destroyed on 9/11, reports Tori Bergel for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Make art, not war: “The ultimate response to hatred is love, and the ultimate response to destruction is creation,” Bill Rauch, PAC NYC’s artistic director, told JI. “I think it’s so appropriate that at this particular location, that there is a building and an organization that is devoted to creativity and to community — to making connections between people, bringing people together.” He added: “We have a real responsibility and a real opportunity to bring people together across all five boroughs and across the tristate area, at our location and that is certainly part of what excites me about all that lies ahead.”
Philanthropic kick-start: After a series of delays and operational shakeups, construction finally got off the ground in 2016, thanks to businessman Ronald O. Perelman, whose $75 million donation reignited the project and inspired the building’s name. While the center bears Perelman’s name, its biggest benefactor is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose previously undisclosed donation of $130 million was made public in June. Bloomberg, who also chairs the 9/11 Memorial & Museum board, took over as chair of PAC NYC’s board in 2020, a position previously held by Barbra Streisand since 2016.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
Positive representation matters
Hollywood, Jews and antisemitism in America: An intertwined history and a path forward
“The film industry is one that is deeply personal to American Jews in particular. Over the decades, films starring Jewish performers made their way to the small-town movie theaters and home television sets of adults and children who had never met any Jewish people in their lives. Since the earliest days of motion pictures, films became an avenue for Jews to find mainstream acceptance and success, and these Jews came to shape the culture in the process,” writes Jeffrey I. Abrams, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s regional office in Los Angeles, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A lurking presence: “Despite all the success, the specter of antisemitism never entirely vanished from American society, nor from the industry itself. Rather than diminishing in society, as many had thought would happen as Jews became more familiar to Americans (at least on screen), antisemitism has increased measurably in several key indicators. … One of the most alarming trends is the mainstreaming of blatant antisemitism that has found its way into American society. Just this past year alone, we have seen comments by celebrities with millions of followers giving classic antisemitic tropes new life.”
Dispelling hate, together: “On Wednesday, eJewishPhilanthropy reported on ADL’s launch of a new Media & Entertainment Institute to engage Hollywood insiders on antisemitism and portrayals of Jews and Jewish communities in film and television. … ADL has long advocated for a whole-of-society approach in pushing back against anti-Jewish hate. We are also looking for ways to lift up positive representations of Jews. This is why, as our Institute’s first project, we will be working closely with the team at Common Sense Media – one of the leaders in providing entertainment recommendations to families, parents and students – on a project to identify recommended films and movies that showcase Jewish people, culture and history.”
Read the full piece here.
Pic of the Day
Gilat (blue headcovering), who did not provide her last name, smiles for a photograph with friends at an event organized by Yad La’isha Legal Aid Center for Agunot. Gilat is one of 53 women who attended the event whose husbands had denied them a ritual divorce, or get, but were eventually “liberated” by Yad La’isha, the organization said.
“I’m not really a party person; it’s not my thing,” said Gilat, whose recalcitrant husband refused to give her a divorce for five years, in a statement. “But at this party, I find myself shedding all my burdens and feeling completely liberated because there’s nothing like the joy of women who finally gained their freedom after a long struggle.”
