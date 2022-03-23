Your Daily Phil: Accelerating aliyah for Ukrainian refugees + A letter to Amnesty’s Paul O’Brien

Good Wednesday morning!

“Our queen.” “The epitome of a woman of valor.” “A model of leadership and devotion to the Jewish people.”

Those are some of the ways Jews in Canada and beyond have described Julia Koschitzky, who was born in 1943 and died on Monday following a brain ailment. Koschitzky, a philanthropist, served for decades in senior lay leadership positions in the Canadian Jewish community, and those who knew her told eJewishPhilanthropy that she left a mark as one of the most prominent figures in that country’s Jewish history.

“She was really the person who defined for me what incredible Jewish leadership meant in practice,” Adam Minsky, president and CEO of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, told eJP. “When she was meeting with you, she engaged in a way that modeled humility, that modeled a real pride in her Jewishness.”

Koschitzky was born in Cardiff, Wales, to a family that had fled Germany in 1939, later moved to Canada, and settled in Toronto in 1956. In 1963, she married Henry Koschitzky, a member of one of Canada’s wealthiest and most philanthropic Jewish families. Her first volunteer position was on the Parent Teacher Council of a Toronto Jewish day school, and her lay leadership commitments grew from there, though affordable Jewish education remained a priority for her.

Beginning in 1990, as president of United Israel Appeal/Jewish Federations of Canada, she spearheaded a fundraising drive that raised, in today’s U.S. dollars, more than $150 million for Operation Exodus, which brought Soviet Jews to Israel. Key to Koschitzky’s success, said Linda Frum, a former Canadian Conservative senator who now serves as chair of Toronto’s federation, was that she was willing to do the everyday work of fundraising in addition to giving herself.

“She was a worker,” Frum told eJP. “She was a networker. She was a communicator… If she took on a project, she rolled up her sleeves. She attended the meetings. She gave the speeches. She chaired the meetings. She made the phone calls. She wrote the emails. She did whatever was necessary.”

Koschitzky also served in senior lay positions at Keren HaYesod and The Jewish Agency for Israel, among many other groups. She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2015 and, at Canadian citizenship ceremonies, granted citizenship to approximately 1,000 people.

At her funeral on Tuesday, her children recalled workshopping her speeches with her, and paid tribute to her as both a family matriarch and Jewish leader. “She knew that she had fulfilled what she was called to do,” her son Jonathan said in his eulogy.