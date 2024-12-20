Your Daily Phil: A year of unity, disunity, ‘Surge’ and revolt comes to a close

Good Friday morning.

Ed. note: This will be the last edition of Your Daily Phil for 2024. We will see you again in 2025.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at the past year in the Jewish philanthropic world, report on the One Israel Fund's gala last night in New York City and spotlight the Arava Institute's humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip. We feature an opinion piece by Herut Nimrodi about how to help her son, Tamir, and the other hostages still being held captive in Gaza; and one by Rachel Sumekh about crafting a holiday experience that embraces shared elements of Jewish and Iranian heritage.

The Jewish people rang in 2024 at a high point of Jewish unity. Still reeling from the brutality of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and the accompanying rise in antisemitic incidents around the world, Jews and the institutions representing them overwhelmingly banded together in displays of common purpose that had not been seen in decades. As we go into 2025, that unity has been pushed to the limit, with the war and the captivity of the hostages in Gaza grinding on, the fighting in Lebanon only just ended and after a divisive presidential election in the U.S., writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Consider the November 2023 “March for Israel” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which drew a record crowd of some 300,000 people in support of the Jewish state, including progressive groups that are ordinarily critical of the Israeli government. Compare that to the November 2024 “Stand Together” event at Nationals Park, which was attended by just a small fraction of that, with many progressive groups publicly opting out.

But the struggle to keep together the politically, spiritually and geographically diverse Jewish people is just one of the defining aspects of 2024. The past year has also been marked by “The Surge” in Jewish engagement, which has been reported both anecdotally and statistically, alongside “The Core” of the Jewish community also looking to deepen connections. In addition to the widely cited Jewish Federations of North America survey showing that some 40% of Jews who were less engaged prior to Oct. 7 started “showing up in larger numbers in Jewish life,” the consulting firm CCS Fundraising found that 37% of Jewish nonprofits had attracted new donors following the attacks.

There are some signs that this may be abating, however. A survey of Jewish college students by Tufts University political scientist Eitan Hersh, in partnership with survey research company College Pulse and funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation, found that after a jump in reported connection to the Jewish community in the final weeks of 2023, by the spring of 2024, the numbers had reverted back to 2022 levels. This is, of course, only one study and only looks at one particular demographic group. JFNA has told eJP that it is following up on its “Surge” study, which it plans to release in the coming months.

Though welcome, this “Surge,” along with the greater emotional toll that the past year has taken, has raised concerns of burnout among Jewish communal workers, many of whom were still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Read Jim Joseph Foundation President and CEO Barry Finestone’s opinion piece on the subject in eJP here, as well as a response piece by a group of Jewish communal professionals here.) Though a survey by Leading Edge released in August did not find a drop in “employee engagement” that would indicate a major burnout issue, the topic was still discussed widely at the JFNA General Assembly last month, indicating it is still an area of concern.

In Israel, the past year has seen a shift as well, both in terms of the return of the deep political divisions that were put on hiatus in the months after the Oct. 7 attacks, as well as a change in the philanthropic needs in the country. The crisis funding immediately after the massacres has shifted to a focus on reconstruction and improvement as the some 200,000 people who were displaced by the fighting have started returning to their homes, and as the 300,000 reservists who were initially called up to the military have also begun going back to their normal lives.

Though it started in the end of 2023, the past year has seen the emergence of the so-called “donor revolt,” as the funders of nonprofits and institutions — primarily but not exclusively universities — have expressed their dissatisfaction with their fundees’ stances on antisemitism, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion practices, by withholding their donations. Many universities have responded with new “institutional neutrality” policies and harsher punishments for the kinds of anti-Israel protests that cropped up this spring.

Outside of universities, this “donor revolt” is also having an effect and likely will continue to do so as President-elect Donald Trump enters office next month. Whereas many Jewish funders supported a large swath of progressive causes and organizations during Trump’s first administration — related to immigration, reproductive rights, racial justice and climate change — this time around they may be warier as many of the groups that they funded expressed positions on Israel and Jews that funders find unacceptable. (See: The creation of the Red Tent Fund in response to the founder’s experiences of antisemitism at the DC Abortion Fund.)

As we go into 2025, eJP will be tracking all of this — and whatever else lies in store.