Your Daily Phil: A ‘Shark Tank’ for Jewish students + The spike in U.S. aliyah

A smart tampon. A safer football helmet. A better way to sort prescriptions.

Those were some of the 400 inventions proposed by nearly 1,000 students from Jewish high schools who gathered in a mega-mall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands on Monday for Innovation Day 2022, a competition modeled on “Shark Tank,” the popular reality show where entrepreneurs compete for funding from wealthy celebrities.

The event at the American Dream mall was hosted by the Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education (CIJE), which encourages STEM learning in Jewish day schools, and drew in students from 42 schools in the tristate area and beyond. Over the course of the day, students were judged by a panel of adults as well as their peers on criteria including the quality of their construction, coding, presentation and the idea itself. There was a range of awards for categories such as “Elegant Design,” “Best Engineering for Transportation” and “Best Judaic Invention.”

First prize in Engineering for Children went to the Smart Helmet, designed by Josh Levy and Caleb Szlamkowicz of the Modern Orthodox SAR High School in Riverdale, N.Y. The helmet aims to reduce the frequency of head injuries in football by detecting how hard a player has been hit. Best Video Presentation and Best Engineering for Personal Care went to the Digital Overflow Tracking Tampon, or DOTT, invented by Riki Kaminer and Tara Kaplowitz of Bruriah High School for Girls in Elizabeth, N.J. The DOTT looks to bring tampon technology into the 21st century by tracking overflow.

Third place in Engineering for Children went to the Hug-A-Bear, a robotic bear designed to support people experiencing anxiety. According to Adam Jerozolim, CIJE’s director of curriculum development, the engineering team — Miri Firestone, Ayelet Friedman, Maya Grove and Yael Schapiro from Bais Yaakov of Baltimore School For Girls — may have won a more valuable prize. Jerozolim said one of the adult judges, who lives and works near Bais Yaakov, is interested in bringing the Hug-A-Bear to market.

Some other winners may also have a chance to see their product sold. In several months, CIJE will announce a group of about half a dozen “CIJE Tank” finalists from Monday’s competition as well as similar ones in Florida and Illinois that draw a nationwide total of some 1,800 high school students. The finalists will present revised products to a panel of entrepreneurs in early 2023, and CIJE will help the winners patent their invention and try to bring the product to market.

When they weren’t presenting, the teens could enjoy the mall, whose features include a theme park and waterpark. And some attendees were grateful not to have to make use of technology.

“It feels amazing to see everyone and to see everyone’s project,” Andres Pabon, a STEM teacher from the Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls on Long Island, told eJewishPhilanthropy, “and not to be in a box on a screen.”