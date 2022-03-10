Your Daily Phil: A new report on Jewish camps + Hillel Ukraine on the front lines

Good Thursday morning!

Two years ago, when nearly every Jewish overnight camp in North America announced that it would remain closed for summer 2020, observers could be forgiven for thinking that the pandemic would decimate the Jewish camp network.

Now, a new survey of Jewish camps has quantified the damage, and while it was substantial, it wasn’t as bad as camp directors feared. According to the survey, a copy of which eJewishPhilanthropy obtained prior to publication, attendance was down 16% and expenses were up 20% in 2021, relative to 2019. Staff recruitment continues to lag, and tuition has risen.

But the attendance shortfall was smaller than expected — FJC had predicted a 25% to 30% drop — and was mostly due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions, said Jeremy Fingerman, CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp, (FJC) which conducted the study.

“Last year, it was ‘Can we just get open?’” Fingerman told eJP. “This year, it’s about making it a fabulous experience for the campers and the staff.”

The additional staff and precautions necessitated by COVID meant that total camp expenses rose from $300 million to $375 million between 2019 and 2021. But camps brought in a total of $400 million in revenue, including $18 million in federal pandemic loans. Some of the increased costs were passed onto parents, who saw tuition jump 15% between 2019 and 2021. Fingerman said the surplus would help “cover the losses of previous years,” particularly the canceled 2020 summer.

Making sure there are enough staff for the campers has proven a challenge. The number of year-round staff was 34% lower than in 2019, the number of seasonal employees — the bulk of summer staff — was down 16% and counselor-in-training programs have also shrunk.

Some camps are raising salaries and offering bonuses, while others are improving the staff experience — shortening hours, having more staff programming or changing their job titles (to “child care specialist,” for example) to emphasize the skills they’re developing. “The problem is not that people don’t want to work at camp — we still have a very good product — they just have pressure to do other things” like internships, said Julie Finkelstein, FJC’s director of leadership development.

The FJC report’s cover features campers wearing masks, but one thing that’s almost certain to change is how camps handle COVID. Fingerman said that the virus is now not even one of the system’s top two concerns. This year, as pandemic restrictions lapse and almost all children can get vaccinated, camp will likely look a lot more like it did three years ago.

“Right now, I think if you asked camp directors they’d say the number one concern is inflation, and supply chain,” he said. “And then, I’d say, it’s COVID.”

Read the full story here.