Your Daily Phil: A new group for Jewish day camps + NYC’s support for Holocaust survivors

THE 88TH ST. CENTER

Turning a synagogue into a Jewish cultural campus

Courtesy

“Temple Beth Am in Miami is a large Reform congregation that owes much of its success to the vision of its founding rabbi, Rabbi Herbert Baumgard, z”l. A pioneering rabbi in many respects, Rabbi Baumgard’s lasting legacy is punctuated by his belief that in order to flourish and remain viable, Temple Beth Am needed an exemplary Jewish day school,” writes Rabbi Jeremy Barras in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The way we were: “About five years ago, one year after I arrived, one of our major donors was waiting for his wife while she attended a program on campus. He went for a stroll around campus and recognized that our relatively new main sanctuary and administrative building was incongruent with the outdated and much older remaining buildings on campus. He engaged me in a conversation about our congregation’s future and it became clear that in order for our day school to succeed, it would have to be as technologically advanced as the other excellent public and private schools in our area.”

Game changer: “As we began to conceptualize a capital campaign whose main goal was to rebuild our school, we realized that we could also utilize this campaign as an opportunity to transform the way our Temple functioned as well. Believing that old models of rolling out a mish-mosh of programs, prayer services and learning opportunities no longer captivated the masses, we developed a vision that would constitute a Jewish ‘game-changer’ for our neighborhood and our community.”

A new home: “Enter the 88th St. Center. While this is not yet the official name for our new cultural and activity center, we decided to build a new building that could serve as a central home for our community. Our vision is that this new center will be a downtown Jewish campus that could become our community’s home away from home. After studying the best program centers in the Jewish world, we attempted to design a campus that could offer the widest range of cultural opportunities available.”

COMPLEXITY

Disagreeing over much more than we thought possible

Makom

“We have found it impossible for honest open discussion between Jews about Israel to avoid disagreements along the way,” write Robbie Gringras and Alex Pomson in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Deficiencies: “The current crisis facing the Jewish world in relation to Israel is not only a result of events in Israel and Gaza, but also the reflection of ongoing deficiencies in Israel Education vis-a-vis the ‘conflict.’ Avoidance or simplification were never enough, and they are certainly neither sufficient nor possible today.”

Complexity: “For much of the last decade we had thought that advocating for “complexity” in Israel education might help this enterprise find a way out from the cramped corner in which it was stuck in the uncomfortable company of the ‘conflict. ‘Complexity’ would make it possible to address the relationship between Israel’s dynamic and sometimes disturbing qualities, and Diaspora Jewry’s dynamic and sometimes disturbing qualities.

Different definitions: “Many different Israel education and advocacy organizations have indeed adopted this word. Yet over time we have begun to realize that everyone has chosen to define the word in their own image. As a result, we no longer know if ‘complexity’ is a euphemism, a derogative, a content description, a pedagogical approach, or a smokescreen.”

