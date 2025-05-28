Your Daily Phil: A national park for the unheralded Julius Rosenwald

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Rising antisemitism is the No. 1 issue facing the Jewish People today, more than Israel-Diaspora relations, interfaith ties, polarization and the preservation of Jewish heritage — the next four most common responses — according to a new study released today by Voice of the People, the Jewish dialogue initiative spearheaded by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“This is not just a data set – it’s a global Jewish reality check,” Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People, said in a statement. “The findings reflect a community that is hurting, but also more united than ever in its desire to stand tall, protect its heritage, and shape a stronger, safer future.”

Over several months, the initiative interviewed more than 10,000 Jews from around the world about the issues they care about, finding that 76% said that they were most concerned about anti-Jewish hatred, with the findings remaining consistent across “age, geography and denomination,” Voice of the People said.

The study was conducted in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel and several philanthropies. To reach a representative audience, the pollsters who conducted the survey used “extensive digital campaigns and targeted social media outreach,” the group said.

“To truly hear the voices of our global Jewish community, we had to meet them where they are — online, across continents, and across generations,” said Neta Danciger, chief marketing and product officer of Voice of the People. “By combining the reach of digital and social media with a rigorous, community-driven survey model, we were able to capture authentic, real-time insights that reflect not only the challenges Jews face today, but also the resilience and unity that define our future.”

In addition to taking the pulse of world Jewry for its own sake, the survey is meant to provide the basis for Voice of the People’s “Global Jewish Council,” a group of 150 Jews from Israel, the U.S. and the rest of the world, who are selected for a two-year term during which they are tasked with coming up with ideas to address the five main issues identified by the survey as the most important to the Jewish People. The 150 representatives, who first met in person in March, have been divided into 10 groups, with two groups dedicated to each topic.

While the survey found that rising antisemitism is the top-rated issue across the board, there were differences between age groups. In general, younger respondents were more likely than older ones to select antisemitism as their top concern; more than 80% of Millennial and Gen Z respondents said so, compared to 68% of Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation. The younger generations also primarily expressed that in terms of “acute distress over hostility in social and digital spaces,” according to the survey. Members of Generation X were more likely to say that they suppressed public expressions of their Jewishness or otherwise altered their behavior because of antisemitism.

Voice of the People said it also found geographic differences, with North American and Western European respondents describing a sense of “isolation and fear,” with British Jews saying that they felt a “growing need to conceal their identities in public.” Respondents from Latin America, South Africa and Australia stressed a “strong sense of community resilience,” alongside their antisemitism concerns. “[Israelis] expressed deep concern for the safety and stability of Diaspora communities, viewing the global rise in antisemitism as a threat not just to individuals but to the collective Jewish future,” the study said.